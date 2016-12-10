WBF Intercontinental Heavyweight Champ Defends Title December 17 – WBF News Release

He will be challenged by Georgian banger Davit Gorgiladze, who enters his first championship fight with a nice 11-2 (9) record. From Tbilisi, Gorgiladze has only lost to very competent opposition in undefeated Apti Davtaev (10-0-1) in Russia, and Bogdan Dinu (15-0) in Romania.

Nebo has not lost a fight since his professional debut in 2011, and after scoring a draw in his second pro fight he has reeled off eight straight stoppage victories. At thirty-five years of age he is no spring chicken, but in the Heavyweight division, where its common to peak later than in other weight-classes, he still has time to make a real impact.

“Torgauer Champions Night” is presented by promoter Yashar Millnits, and the main event will be supported by a full undercard featuring exciting match-ups from top to bottom.