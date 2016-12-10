WBF Intercontinental Heavyweight Champ Defends Title December 17 – WBF News Release

Hard-punching World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion Samir Nebo will make his first title-defense on Saturday December 17, in the main event of a stacked show at the Boxhalle in his hometown of Torgau, Germany. Nebo, 8-1-1 (8), won the WBF title in his most recent outing, last April, when he, in a dominant performance, disposed of former Belorussian champion Andrei Mazanik in five rounds, and now he is ready to continue his climb up the Heavyweight ladder.
He will be challenged by Georgian banger Davit Gorgiladze, who enters his first championship fight with a nice 11-2 (9) record. From Tbilisi, Gorgiladze has only lost to very competent opposition in undefeated Apti Davtaev (10-0-1) in Russia, and Bogdan Dinu (15-0) in Romania.
Nebo has not lost a fight since his professional debut in 2011, and after scoring a draw in his second pro fight he has reeled off eight straight stoppage victories. At thirty-five years of age he is no spring chicken, but in the Heavyweight division, where its common to peak later than in other weight-classes, he still has time to make a real impact.
“Torgauer Champions Night” is presented by promoter Yashar Millnits, and the main event will be supported by a full undercard featuring exciting match-ups from top to bottom.