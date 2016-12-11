Ettabouti Beats Isgandarzada To Win WBF Eurasia Crown

Isgandarzada did have his moments, especially in rounds three and five where he had some significant success, but Ettabouti appeared on his way to a clear decision victory when Isgandarzada retired between the sixth and seventh stanza due to a hand-injury, making Ettabouti the winner by seventh round TKO.

A former Moroccan national champion, Ettabouti took his professional ledger to 10-1 (2) and could enjoy the undivided jubilation of his many supporters in the arena. Isgandarzada, unsuccessful in his third championship-challenge, falls to 11-10 (4).

Promoted by Association Elbaja Boxing Academy de Tours, the Yassine Ettabouti vs. Bakhtiyar Isgandarzada World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Light Welterweight title fight was the main attraction of a show billed as “Les Princes Du Ring”.