Ettabouti Beats Isgandarzada To Win WBF Eurasia Crown

On Saturday night, December 10, at the Halle Monconseil in Tours, France, Moroccan Yassine Ettabouti won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Light Welterweight title when he defeated tough co-challenger Bakhtiyar Isgandarzada from Azerbaijan. In front of a very lively crowd of about 1000 fans, mostly of Moroccan origin, Ettabouti seemed in control of the fight from the first round, and worked well off the jab before mixing things up with nice combinations. Isgandarzada was game, but almost always a step behind in the exchanges.
Isgandarzada did have his moments, especially in rounds three and five where he had some significant success, but Ettabouti appeared on his way to a clear decision victory when Isgandarzada retired between the sixth and seventh stanza due to a hand-injury, making Ettabouti the winner by seventh round TKO.
A former Moroccan national champion, Ettabouti took his professional ledger to 10-1 (2) and could enjoy the undivided jubilation of his many supporters in the arena. Isgandarzada, unsuccessful in his third championship-challenge, falls to 11-10 (4).
Promoted by Association Elbaja Boxing Academy de Tours, the Yassine Ettabouti vs. Bakhtiyar Isgandarzada World Boxing Federation (WBF) Eurasia Light Welterweight title fight was the main attraction of a show billed as “Les Princes Du Ring”.