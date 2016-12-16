Press Release: Daniel Roman and Adam Lopez will face-off January 20th in Atlantic City for a possible WBA title shot

Danny “The Baby Face Assasin” Roman (21-2-1, 7 KO’) from Los Angeles and Adam “Mantequilla” Lopez (16-0-1,8 KOs), of San Antonio, Texas, will face-off on January 20th, 2017, Press R for a possible shot at the 122 pound WBA title, reported Eddie Gonzalez, Danny Roman’s manager and trainer. The fight is scheduled for the Adrian Phillips Ballroom in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City and it will be televised live by ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME.

With Lopez ranked number 4 and Roman being the number 5 ranked super bantamweight, a formal request to make this an eliminator bout has been already submitted to the WBA. The highly regarded Lopez, will be making his fourth ShoBox appearance and will be headlining his second show after a victory over then undefeated Mario Munoz, from Guadalajara, Mexico on February 2016.

For both fighters, have been climbing steadily up the ranks and both have acquired titles along the way. Lopez holds the rights to the WBC Latino super bantamweight and the WBA Fedelatin super bantamweight title, while Roman is the WBA-NABA super bantamweight titlist.

It is a great opportunity to open the year against Lopez, said Danny Roman, whose career has been develped California, under the banner of Thompson Boxing Promotions.

“Lopez is a great fighter and I know he is also anxious to get a title shot. I know we are close to the top in the division and now is just a matter of keeping the winning streak alive. I am sure that Lopez will also be ready for the challenge and I am looking forward to fighting in Atlantic City. I understand is his home and his crowd, as he has fought there often, but that just gives me an additional incentive to perform,” added Roman.

“We have come a long way to get to this point and I am sure the WBA will approve the bout as an eliminator,” said Eddie Gonzalez.

“We have been with with Danny since his professional debut an know how hard he has worked to get to this point. There is nothing negative that I can say about Lopez. We know he is a great fighter and we expect a great fight, specially with a probable ticket to a full World Champioshiop fight in the horizon,” added Gonzalez.

Co trained by his father and by former world junior lightweight champion Carlos “El Famoso” Hernandez at the Castillo Boxing Club in San Antonio, Lopez had a highly decorated amateur career that started in the San Antonio area. He was a 6-time national amateur champion who traveled and fought for Team USA. He turned pro in 2012, and in less than 15 fights had moved into the WBA rankings.

“I see the people that are near a title shot, including Danny Roman, and honestly believe that I have had stronger opposition along the way. Thompson Boxing has also done a good job in developing Danny Roman, but still think that I have proven myself worthy of a title shot”, said Lopez in a previous interview.

Lopez (25) was signed by GH3 Promotions, after his ninth fight and enjoys the attention of the organization.

“GH3 is phenomenal; they keep me busy. (CEO Vito Mielnicki, who got Lopez five fights in 2015 and 3 in 2016) is young and hungry just like me; we are out there trying to prove a point. I don’t have to worry about next move or what is going to happen next; I know it is planed out,” he said.

For Danny Roman (26) it has been a longer road, after a solid amateur career and a professional start in 2010. He has been showcased constantly in the Thompson Boxing Promotions Young Blood Series in Ontario, California where he has averaged over four fights per year over the last three years.

“We have been grooming Roman against the best opposition possible and have been working steadily towards a championship fight. Now he is near the chance. We had been looking for a title fight or an eliminator. Either way, it will be another step up in his developing career”, said Ken Thompson, CEO of Thompson Boxing Promotions Boxing Promotions.