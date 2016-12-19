Free Agent Boxing Management Congratulates Former World Champion Jose Alfredo Rodriguez for Title-Winning Victory

José A. Acevedo of Free Agent Boxing Management wishes to congratulate his fighter, Jose Alfredo “Torito” Rodriguez, for winning both the UBF All-Americas and Latino Super Flyweight Championships in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the ABC Sports Complex in Springfield, Virginia, on Saturday (December 10). A former interim WBA Light Flyweight and WBC Youth World Light Flyweight Champion, Rodriguez, now ranked #15 by the IBF, scored an eight-round decision over Puerto Rico’s former WBA Fedecentro Super Flyweight Champion, Edwin “Puto” Rodriguez (8-3, 5 KOs), no relation.

The victory marked the first time Sinaloa, Mexico’s Rodriguez had ever competed in the United States.

Although the Puerto Rican was able to get inside a few times, Rodriguez used his jab to keep him outside and controlled the action for most of the fight.

“Torito got some good rounds in against Rodriguez,” said manager Acevedo. “This will help him brush off that ring rust. I am very happy with his performance. I knew this fight was going to go the distance, because ‘Puto’ is a good fighter. Torito is very strong though, with a bright future ahead of him.”

Acevedo says the win was the first step pin his plan to put Rodriguez in his dream fight.

“Next we will be looking to fight the best of the best to get Torito back on top. He wants to be champion again and he’ll fight anyone to get there. But the fight he really wants is (current WBC World Super Flyweight Champion Roman) Chocolatito (Gonzalez). That’s who we are gunning for.” Dource/Press Release