Lewkowicz Secures Right to Broadcast KO King Guzman’s Title Defense This Saturday in Japan

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing is proud to announce he has secured the rights to broadcast a special early-morning Woz Promotions tripleheader of world-class boxing, on TyC Sports, on Saturday, December 31, 2016 (4:30 am ET/6:30 pm JST), from the Shimazu Arena in Kyoto, Japan, and featuring boxing’s next superstar, Jonathan “Salomon King” Guzman. In the United States, TyC Sports can be found on DirecTV channel 469.

One of boxing’s most feared punchers, the undefeated KO artist Guzman (22-0, 22 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will be making the first defense of his IBF World Super Bantamweight Championship against Yukinori Oguni (18-1-1, 7 KOs) of Tokyo, Japan.

In the co-main event, multiple-time world champion and current WBA World Flyweight Champion Kazuto Ioka (20-1, 12 KOs) of Osaka, Japan will defend against Yutthana Kaensa (15-0, 6 KOs) of Bangkok, Thailand.

In the eight-round super bantamweight opener, hometown product Shohei Omori (17-1, 12 KOs) of Kyoto will face a stern test against solid veteran Rocky “The Road Warrior” Fuentes (35-8-2, 20 KOs) of Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines.

A regular source of top-quality professional boxing with its weekly Saturday “Boxeo de Primera” series, TyC Sports is a Buenos Aires, Argentina-based sports network that currently operate the domestic pay TV channel TyC Sports, TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports 3, as well as two international pay TV channels, TyC Sports Latin America and TyC Sports USA.

“On the last day of the year, boxing fans around the world can watch the next superstar of boxing in action,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “Jonathan Guzman is the hardest puncher and the most exciting fighter in boxing. I am happy to be able to bring this fight to the world outside Japan.” Source/Press Release-Sampson Boxing