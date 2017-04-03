Rafael Bejaran WBF World Champion After Dramatic Fight

Germany-based Dominican Rafael Bejaran is the new World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Welterweight Champion after winning the vacant title on Sunday night, April 2, at the Grosse Freiheit 36 in his adopted home-town Hamburg.

Bejaran was declared the winner over South African co-challenger Nkululeko Mhlongo by split Technical Decision, when a cut over the left eye suffered in the second round, as a result of an accidental head-but, worsened and the ringside doctor recommended the fight be stopped after round six.

Judges Torben Seemann Hansen from Denmark and Germany’s Jens Uwe Baum had Bejaran ahead by scores of 58-56 and 60-54, while judge Christian Roesen, also from Germany, had Mhlongo leading by 58-56. The third man in the ring was Zbigniew Lagosz.

Before that, it had been a fascinating encounter. Bejaran was the busier of the two and landed more shots, but reigning South African and WBF Intercontinental titlist Mhlongo landed the harder punches. The momentum of the fight shifted back and forth, until the decision was made to go to the scorecards.

The new WBF World Champion, who improved his record to 24-2-1 (10), was ecstatic with the victory, and naturally Mhlongo, now 16-4 (11), was equally disappointed with the outcome. As close and competitive as it was, and the way the result came about, a rematch should certainly be a very realistic option.

The Bejaran vs. Mhlongo WBF World Super Welterweight title fight was the main event of a show promoted by Thomas Nissen and his Boxen Im Norden.

Both Bennett and Sawangwong are all-action competitors, and their fight is almost guaranteed to be a real barn-burner. Evenly matched bouts has quickly become the order of the day for Ringstar Management, and just like the rest of the card this will be no exception. Source/WBF