Bennett Takes On Sawangwong For UBO World Super Lightweight Crown – Press Release

Australian Chad “Hollywood” Bennett (36-4-3, 27 KOs) and Banlue Sawangwong (38-12-3, 22 KOs) from Thailand are set to square off for the vacant Universal Boxing Organization™ (UBO) World Super Lightweight title on May 27 in Singapore. One of nine UBO championship fights scheduled for Ringstar Managements massive The Roar of Singapore II bill, four of which will be for world titles, Bennett vs. Sawangwong adds even more quality to what will be the biggest professional boxing event in Singapore history.

World title fights already announced are Ryan Ford (11-0, 7 KOs) defending his Light Heavyweight crown against Robert Berridge (29-6-1, 21 KOs), and former world champions Renold Quinlan (11-2, 7 KOs) and Manny Siaca (25-8, 20 KOs) clashing for the UBO World Super Middleweight belt.

Additionally, former WBC world champion Sirmingkhon Iamthuam (91-3, 57 KOs) fights Larry Siwu (24-7, 20 KOs) for the UBO Inter-Continental Super Welterweight title, and Tommy Browne (32-6-2, 12 KOs) is pitted against Alexander Bajawa (41-3-4, 14 KOs) for UBO International honors in the same division.

A true veteran of the game, Chad Bennett has been a pro since 1999 and won a slew of regional straps. His last defeat dates back to 2009, and with twelve straight victories since, eleven inside the distance, he now gets a wonderful opportunity to reach new heights by becoming UBO world champion.

But nothing will be handed to him on May 27, as former IBF Youth World Champion Banlue Sawangwong is himself a very experienced and tough competitor. The 31-year-old from Phitsanulok has won his last eight outings, and gone undefeated since 2010.