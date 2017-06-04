Lee Haskins defends IBF Bantamweight title against undefeated Ryan Burnett on Saturday, June 10th, LIVE on AWE

SAN DIEGO- Bantamweight world champion Lee Haskins will attempt to protect his IBF title for a third fight, this time against undefeated Ryan Burnett, Saturday, June 10th, LIVE on AWE- A Wealth of Entertainment. The main event will be preceded by a full afternoon of boxing from the Odyssey Arena in Belfast, Ireland beginning at 3 pm EST/12 pm PST.

“This fight continues our strong series of championship boxing in 2017,” said AWE CEO Robert Herring, Sr. “The fight will be a tremendous battle between a classy world champion taking on a hungry, undefeated challenger.”

The 33 year-old world champion, Haskins, is a 14 year professional who won his first 15 fights. After suffering his first loss to future world title challenger Tshifiwa Munyai, Haskins went on to win 11 of his next 12 bouts. His winning streak included wins over current WBA Bantamweight champion Jamie McDonnell (8-1-1), Ross Burkinshaw (6-1-2) as well as wins over Don Broadhurst (11-0), Trent Broadbent (3-0), Ryan Farrag (4-0) and Broadhurst (11-2) again to win the Prizefighter Tournament.

Haskins continued his success with victories over former IBF Bantamweight champion Stuart Hall (12-1-1), Martin Ward (16-1), former world title challenger Jason Booth, Luke Wilton (15-3-1), Willy Velazquez (17-3-1), Omar Lamiri (17-3-1) before winning the IBF Interm Bantamweight title with a 6th round stoppage over Ryosuke Iwasa (19-1).

Haskins defended the IBF Bantamweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Ivan Morales (29-1). In his last bout, he once again defeated Hall (20-4-2) with 12-round unanimous decision on December 10, 2016 in London.

“It’s going to be a pleasure to box in Belfast in front of the great fans there,” said Haskins. “I’ve watched a lot of Ryan and always thought he’s a great talent. He and Adam are going to be more than ready.

“I am getting older but this is why we want fights like this – taking on young hungry fighters to show the world that I can rock it with the best and carry on being a World champion.”

“I think we have similar styles so it could be a game of chess. Adam has a lot of tricks up his sleeve so it’ll be a really interesting fight.”

“I’ve watched a lot of the big fights up here and the way that the fans here get behind their man is amazing, it’s something I think we miss in England. I think by the end of the night they’ll appreciate my ability.”

Burnett will look to become a world champion in front of his hometown fans in Belfast.

Burnett, who is ranked number-12 by the IBF is 25 years-old and is a 4-year professional.

Burnett earned the opportunity with wins over Sergio Perez (4-1), Booth, Anthony Setoul (21-4), Cesar Ramirez (12-2), Ryan Farrag (16-2), and his bout when he won an eight-round decision over Joseafat Reyes on February 25th in Hull, England.

“I always dreamed of headlining in Belfast and now I have the opportunity to do it for a world title – I’m so excited,” said Burnett.

“Home advantage is going to be massive. I’ve been in the opposite corner when I fought Ryan Farrag in Liverpool and experienced that side of it. I got a little taste of it when I was on the undercard when Carl Frampton boxed Scott Quigg, when I came out everyone went crazy.”

“That felt like a home show! It gives you that extra spring in your step, I can only imagine what it’s going to be like in front of my home fans in Belfast. I can’t wait.”

“Lee Haskins has been about, he’s been in the game a long time so he’s probably been in this situation before. But the Belfast crowd are proper, they are very passionate for their fighter and will be making plenty of noise on the night for me.”

“I’m only 16-0, 25 years old. I’m still new to this level. But this is definitely the right fight for me at this stage of my career. I know I’m capable of stepping up.”

“Lee is very good, skilful. But I know he hasn’t fought anyone like me before and what I bring to the table. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.”

“The Faragg fight was one of my tougher tests, I fought the best Faragg. Adam Booth very happy with how I dealt with it. Looking back, it was a good learning fight for me.”

“Haskins vs. Hall was a close fight, I thought Haskins just edged it. It showed a lot of Lee’s character. Boxing under pressure. It wasn’t his best performance. Stuart Hall came with so much tenacity but I believe the right man won on the night.”

“I boxed a southpaw earlier this year in Hull and we’ll have plenty of southpaw sparring in the gym. We’ve already been sparring quite a bit to get me in the correct rhythm so I don’t think the stance will bother me much.”

“Adam Booth has been teaching me stuff that I didn’t even know existed! I thought I knew boxing, but when I went with Adam I quickly realized I didn’t know much at all. It’s been just over two years since I’ve been working with him. He’s taken away my bad habits and bringing me round to being a World class fighter.”

About AWE LIVE BOXING

AWE LIVE Boxing features live world title championship and elimination bouts showcasing today’s most exciting fighters. Since the inception of AWE’s live boxing events in 2011, AWE has featured over 50 world title fights.

AWE has brought boxing fans some of the most exciting and controversial bouts, including the matchup of Ricky Burns against Ray Beltran for the world title. AWE featured live and exclusively the crowning of American Terence Crawford over Ricky Burns. AWE fans have witnessed the explosive power of undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury multiple times on the network, including Fury’s victory over Kevin Johnson. In 2017, AWE was the exclusive United States television provider of the historic matchup between legendary British heavyweight David Haye and Tony Bellew.