LaManna decisions Velasquez in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY (JUNE 12, 2017) — This past Saturday, welterweight Thomas LaManna won an eight-round unanimous decision over veteran Carlos Winston Velasquez that headlined a card at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The show was the 8th consecutive capacity capacity crowd promoted by Rising Promotions at the Claridge.

LaManna dominated the action with power shots that he landed behind a long jab throughout the contest. Velasquez was game as he took a lot of shots and landed an occasional power shot. LaManna sealed the deal in the final round when he landed a flush 4-punch combination that put Velasquez on the canvas.

LaManna of Millville, NJ won on all cards by scores of 80-71 to raise his mark to 23-2. Velasquez falls to 24-29-2.

“Velasquez was tough and durable,”said LaManna following the fight.

“I needed this fight, and now I would like to fight Kermit Cintron if he should win his fight with Tyrone Brunson on June 24th. Maybe he will stop ducking me, I want to fight a big name like Cintron, Zab Judah or a rematch with Dusty Harrison. We at Rising Promotions will be back here at the Claridge on August for our 9th event.”

Anthony Young won a eight-round unanimous decision over George Sosa in an entertaining welterweight contest.

Young was extremely active as he landed hard combinations with Sosa landing an occasional hard shot to the head.

Young of Atlantic City won by scores of 80-72 twice and 80-71 to raise his mark to 17-2. Sosa of Reading, PA is 15-9.

Donald Smith remained undefeated by winning a four round unanimous decision over Sidell Blocker in super featherweight bout.

Smith of Philadelphia won on all cards 40-36, and is now 5-0. Blocker of Pleasantville, NJ is 1-8-1.

Chris Thomas and Oscar Valdez battled to a four round majority draw in a middleweight contest.

Thomas of Beachwood, NJ took a card 39-37, while two judges saw it even at 38-38.

Thomas is now 6-0-1. Valdez of Batesville, ARK is 1-2-1.

Gabriel Pham won a six round unanimous decision over Edgar Perez in a light heavyweight bout.

Pham won on all cards 60-54 and is now 9-1. Perez of Chicago is 7-21.

Tomas Romain won a four round unanimous decision over Lamont White in a lightweight bout.Romain of Brooklyn, NY won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37, and is now 3-1. White of Washington, DC is now 1-8.

Elijah Vines remained perfect with a 3rd round stoppage over Harry Tyrone Paige in a scheduled four round junior middleweight bout.

In round one, Vines dropped Paige with a perfect right hook. In round three, Vines dropped Paige with a right to the body. Paige got to his feet, but his corner pulled the plug at 1:42.

Vines of Philadelphia is 4-0 with 4 knockouts. Paige of Batesville, ARK is 0-5.

Frederick Julan stopped Jose Valderrama in the 6th and final round of their light heavyweight bout.

Julan dropped Valderrama in round six with a body shot. Julan finished off the when he dropped Valderrama for a 2nd time with a right hook to the head, and the fight was stopped at 1:17.

Julan of Brooklyn, NY is 5-0 with three knockouts. Valderrama of Manati, PR is 5-20.

Dan Pasciolla and LeMarcus Tucker battled to a majority draw in a rematch of Heavyweights.

In round one, Pasciolla began to bleed from his nostrils.

Pasciolla took a card 58-56. That was overruled by 57-57 scores.

Pasciolla of Brick, NJ is 9-2-3. Tucker of Batesville, ARK is 4-2-1.

source: press release