Asia’s Biggest Showdown Possibility

19th June 2017, New Delhi: Talks have taken a positive turn between SECA Worldwide, promoters of Chinese No.1 boxer and WBO Oriental Super middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali and IOS Boxing Promotions, promoter of WBO Asia Pacific Super middleweight champion Vijender Singh for the biggest showdown in Asia.

The battle between two of the biggest pro fighters of India and China will decide the King of Asia. This will be a double title fight, where in both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake whoever defends his title, goes home with his defended title and the opponents title.

The promoters of the respective boxers were in talks earlier this year as well, but due to unavoidable circumstances the bout did not take place. However, now that the promoters are back in talks, boxing fans have a lot to rejoice, since this is going to be a high magnitude clash of both the boxers who are unbeaten till date. The battlefield decided for this clash is the glittering city of Mumbai, and the bout is likely to take place in the beginning of August.

Speaking on a possible bout Edmund Chu, MD, SECA Worldwide said, “Zulpikar is training and preparing to fight Vijender Singh in the biggest showdown of the year. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the bout had to be postponed, but we have been in talks with IOS Boxing Promotions for over a month now to work out the modalities and are hopeful for the bout to take place soon. Zuli is ready to enter the ring in India and put on a performance against Indian star Vijender Singh in front of his home crowd to become Asian King of Boxing”.

The 22-year-old undefeated Chinese star boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, currently holds the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Title. He has fought 8 bouts with 24 rounds under his belt. Zulpikar has won 7 bouts with no less than 5 KO wins and one draw. The Chinese boxer debuted in the year 2015, and won the WBO Oriental Title last year in July. Now, he would be fighting to defend his recently acquired title against Indian boxing sensation Vijender Singh.

Vijender Singh, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title debuted in the year 2015. Vijender has 8 wins under his belt with 7 of them being won by KO and 1 by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent. Vijender Singh won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia. Later in the month of December the golden boy of Indian boxing was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania for his title, which was gracefully retained by Vijender Singh. This will be his biggest test till date against a much younger Chinese fighter.

Commenting on Singh’s next fight, Promoter, IOS Boxing Promotions, Mr. Neerav Tomar, said, “We started talks with SECA in December 2016 but finally after several rounds of discussions, Zulpikar looks all set to take on Vijender Singh in the biggest battle of Asia wherein two top boxers of India and China will compete for double title. I am sure this fight will be the first of its kind high voltage clash in the Asian Sub continent. The biggest fight of Asia will decide King of Asia involving more than 3 billion people. We will apply to WBO to sanction the title once we lock the terms with SECA. As soon as our fight is sanctioned we will announce the date and venue of the fight night. We will try to make this fight happen in August 2017”.