Elite Prospect Michael Dutchover Highlights “Path to Glory” Undercard Friday Night

ORANGE, Calif. (June 20, 2017) – Junior lightweight Michael Dutchover (4-0, 4 KOs), a highly accomplished amateur and recently turned professional, highlights Friday night’s “Path to Glory” undercard from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. Watch Dutchover vs. Carrizoza and the rest of the 6-fight card on TB Presents: Path To Glory, live streaming on ThompsonBoxing.com and Facebook Live beginning at 7:45 p.m. PST / 10:45 p.m. EST.

Dutchover, who trains in Southern California but resides in Midland, Tex., faces his toughest opponent to date: once-beaten Miguel Carrizoza (10-1, 2 KOs) of Hermosillo, Mex.

The bout marks Dutchover’s second 6-round fight of his young career. He stormed into the paid ranks with four straight knockout wins.

“The plan this year is to up my level of competition,” said Dutchover, who recently sparred with world title challenger Petr Petrov. “I know I’m ready for the challenge. I want to work my way to the top, and in order to do that I need to challenge myself.”

Dutchover had a successful amateur run that saw him win nine national titles, a bronze at the 2015 U.S. Olympic Trials, and a runner-up finish at last year’s National Golden Gloves competition. Dutchover, 19, believes he was built to fight professionally.

“As an amateur, I often boxed in the pro-style,” said Dutchover, who counts Danny Zamora, older brother Junior Dutchover, and Javier Gomez as coaches. “I didn’t really throw a lot of quick, small punches that define the amateurs. I was more aggressive in my approach. I worked the body and threw a lot of power shots.”

Detailed opponent scouting reports in the early years of a boxer’s professional career are often not available. Dutchover has an idea of what to expect from Carrizoza, but he will rely mostly on his extensive amateur background.

“I had such a long amateur career that I’ve seen basically every style in the book,” said Dutchover, who is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing. “I’m going to adapt in the ring and be prepared for whatever he brings. I had an excellent training camp. I’m in great shape and ready to go after another win.”

“We are looking forward to Micheal stepping up in competition on Friday night,” said Matthew Rowland, Vice-President of Banner Promotions. “Michael has shown that he is ready for this challenge, and we expect another terrific performance.”