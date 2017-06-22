Warriors Boxing Presents ‘Night of the Rising Stars 2’ on Saturday, June 24 at Deauville Beach Resort in Miami

On Saturday, June 24, 2017, professional boxing returns to Miami Beach as Warriors Boxing presents “Night of the Rising Stars 2” at the Deauville Beach Resort. The second of Warriors Boxing’s series of Miami-area fights designed to develop local and international prospects, NORS 2 will feature popular and talented light heavyweight Robert Daniels Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) of Miami looking to remain perfect in the light heavyweight division.

24-year-old southpaw light heavyweight Robert Daniels Jr. is the son of former cruiserweight world champion Robert “Preacherman” Daniels, the only Miami-born fighter to hold a major world title.

Daniels Jr. started boxing at 10 years old and went 64-6 as an amateur boxer. Among his many accolades, he won the Sunshine State Games twice, the State title twice, the Platinum Gloves, the Junior Olympic regionals.

A boxer/puncher with excellent counter-punching skills, Daniels is trained by former world champion John David Jackson.

Also scheduled for action are undefeated super welterweight John David “Pretty Boy” Martinez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Miami in a six-round battle; undefeated Miami welterweight Chris Velez (7-0-1, 4 KOs) in a six rounder; and undefeated bantamweight Lawrence Newton (6-0, 4 KOs) of Boynton Beach, Florida, will fight a six-rounder.

In preliminary action, popular undefeated cruiserweight Ulysses Diaz 2-0 (2 KOs) of Miami will fight a four-round battle; Miami super bantamweight Jessy Cruz (11-6-1, 4 KOs) will fight six; undefeated Dominican super welterweight Edurado Perez Diaz (3-0, 3 KOs) will go four rounds; and Cuba’s undefeated Irosvani Duvergel (2-0, 2 KOs) of Guantanamo will go four super middleweight rounds.

Tickets for “Night of the Rising Stars 2” are priced at $100 Ringside, $65 Reserve and $35 General Admission and are available at Ticketforce.com. VIP tables can be purchased by contacting Warriors Boxing: 954.985.1155.

“We have put together a terrific night of fighting at a beautiful venue for the great boxing fans in Miami,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “These shows were created to put local and global talent in the types of fights that will make them better fighters and weed out those who haven’t got it.”

All opponents will be announced shortly. The Deauville Beach Resort is located at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, Florida. On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 6:30 pm. All bouts subject to change. Source/Press Release