Unbeaten Ahmed Elbiali Battles Leo Hall in Showdown of Light Heavyweight Prospects

ALEXANDRIA, LA. – Featherweight prospect Miguel Flores (21-1, 9 KOs) will return to the ring to face former title challenger Chris Avalos (26-5, 19 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes July 18 from Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features undefeated Ahmed Elbiali (15-0, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown against light heavyweight prospect Leo Hall (8-2, 7 KOs).

“I’m very excited to be fighting back on FS1 and FOX Deportes,” said Flores. “I’ve learned a lot since suffering my first defeat but now it’s time to get back in the win column. I’m up against a very tough fighter in Carlos Avalos. I’m just ready to let my hands go and provide the fans with some great action. This will be a classic Mexican war that the fans will enjoy.”

“I’m excited to get in the ring and show that I’m still very dangerous every time I’m in there,” said Avalos. “Flores hasn’t faced somebody like me and if he thinks this will be an easy comeback fight for him, he’s in for a rough night. I’m going to leave it all in the ring and give the fans watching an action-packed fight. I know I have what it takes to walk out of there with a win.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing in association with Keep Punching Entertainment, are priced at $150, $80, $50, $30 and $22, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000 or at the Rapides Parish Coliseum Box Office.

“Miguel Flores is anxious to bounce back from the first loss of his career and going up against Chris Avalos is the perfect opportunity for Miguel to show what he’s made of,” said Leon Margules, President of Warriors Boxing. “The fans at the beautiful, newly renovated Rapides Parish Coliseum are in for a treat and the show fits in nicely with the Premier Boxing Champions shows that are always televised on FS1 Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays.”

Originally from Michoacan, Mexico, but fighting out of Houston, Flores will look to bounce back from his first pro defeat in February to veteran contender Dat Nguyen. The 24-year-old had a big 2015 beginning in May with a victory over German Meraz and followed up by wins against Juan Ruiz, Carlos Padilla and Alfred Tetteh. He started 2016 with a headlining win over Mario Briones in January before dominating Ruben Tamayo over 10 rounds in May and scoring a decision over previously once-beaten Ryan Kielczweski in August.

The 27-year-old Avalos enters the ring with a wealth of experience, including a world title challenge against Carl Frampton and a battle with current champion Oscar Valdez. The fighter out of Lancaster, California earned his world title shot with victories over Yasutaka Ishimoto, Rolly Lunas and Drian Francisco. Avals has also been triumphant over previously unbeaten fighters Yenifel Vicente and Khabir Suleymanov.

A native of Cairo, Egypt now residing in Miami, the 26-year-old Elbiali had success in four TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAY appearances over the last two years. Those three contests saw him score a first round knockout of Fabiano Pena and eight-round unanimous decisions over Mariano Hilario and Andrew Hernandez. Most recently he delivered a first round stoppage of Jackson Junior in March in a fight broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Leo Hall steps back into the ring looking to rebound from decision defeats to top prospects Earl Newman and Christopher Brooker. Fighting out of Detroit, Hall turned in 2014 and won his first eight pro fights. The 22-year-old has won seven of his eight bouts by way of knockout since his pro debut. Source/Press Release