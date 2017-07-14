Thomas LaManna to take on George Sosa

Atlantic City, NJ (July 14, 2017)–Welterweight contender, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will take on George Sosa for the WBC Silver Latino Welterweight championship in the ten-round main event that will headline a great night of championship boxing on Saturday, August 19th at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is expected to be the 9th sold-out show at the Claridge promoted by Rising Promotions.

“Rising Promotions is looking forward to ending the Summer with another great show here at the Claridge. We have a good line up on the card so we are hoping for a packed house, and we are looking forward to staging our first championship bout,” said Debbie LaManna of Rising Promotions.

The championship bout is the first major sanctioning body championship bout in Atlantic City in almost three years. (Kovalev vs Hopkins, November 8, 2014).

LaManna will be looking to win his first belt in the welterweight division. A win will propel him into the rankings as he looks for a high profile bout later this year.

The 25 year-old LaManna has a record of 23-2 with nine knockouts, and he is currently riding a two fight win streak, and is undefeated in 2017.

The six-year professional is 4-1 as a Welterweight and has credible wins over Kendal Mena, and Ayi Bruce as well as his last two victories, which have come over Eduardo Flores and Carlos Winston Velasquez, who stepped into the ring with 52 and 54 fights under their belt.

LaManna dropped a ten-round unanimous decision to undefeated Dusty Hernandez-Harrison (30-0-1 16 KO’s) on September 15th, 2016 in a very high intense battle that was contested for the USBA Title. The LaManna/Harrison fight is a candidate for Fight of the Year for local Philadelphia boxing award “Briscoe Award”

This will be LaManna’s 6th fight at The Claridge, and his 16th fight in Atlantic City.

“This is a great blessing for me. I get another shot at a meaningful title that will place me in the right spots with a victory. I have seen Sosa fight on our last card and he is very game, durable and strong so I cannot take him lightly. Training camp is intense, we know what we are gunning for so come August 19th, it’s going to be dark places for George Sosa,” Said Thomas LaManna.

Sosa of Philadelphia, PA has a record of 15-9 with all victories coming by way of knockout.

The 30 year-old Sosa is a high energy fighter, who has fought the likes of Emmanuel Taylor, Sammy Vasquez, Wilkens Santiago, Javontae Starks, Terrell Gausha and Ray Robinson.

Like LaManna, Sosa is a six-year professional, and is coming off a grueling eight-round unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Young on June 10th at The Claridge.

In the eight-round co-feature, former world cruiserweight champion, Imamu Mayfield will take on upset minded Lamont Capers.

Mayfield of Freehold, New Jersey has a record of 26-10-2 with 19 knockouts. At a young 45 years-old, Mayfield is making the 3rd start since taking an eight-year hiatus from the sport.

In 1997, Mayfield captured the IBF Cruiserweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Uriah Grant. He made one defense of the crown with an 11th round stoppage over previously undefeated Terry Dunston (17-0).

Over his 23 year-career, Mayfield has racked up wins over Rayco Saunders (Twice), Okello Peter (11-2), Gary Wilcox (15-2-1), Ernest Mateen (23-5-1), Ismael Gneco (3-0) & Lew Chester (1-0).

Mayfield is coming off a sixth-round stoppage over Anthony Caputo Smith on November 12, 2016 at The Claridge.

Capers of Hawley, PA has a deceiving record of 7-10-2.

The 26 year-old is a five-year pro, and already has produced upset victories over Nick Kisner (16-2-1), Josh Himes (3-0), Dave Valykeo (4-0) & Earl Platt (4-1). Capers also has a draw with previously unblemished Alvin Vermall, Jr. (6-0).

Capers is coming off a four-round unanimous decsion defeat to Garrett Wilson on June 9th in Tannersville, PA.

In six-round bouts:

Anthony “Juice” Young (17-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ takes on Carlos Winston Velasquez (25-29-2, 14 KO’s) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Taiwo Ali Sulaimon (21-5-1, 16 KO’s) of Lagos, Nigeria in a welterweight fight.

Frederick Julan (5-0, 2 KO’s) of Brooklyn, NY will take on an opponent to be announced in a light heavyweight bout.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (11-0-1, 9 KO’s) will see action in a cruiserweight bout against an opponent to be named.

In four-round bouts:

Joshafat Ortiz (1-0) of Reading, PA will square off with Sidell Blocker (1-8-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

Emmanuel Rodriguez (1-0) of Newark, NJ will take on an opponent to be named in a bantamweight affair.

Tomas Romain (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY will take on pro debuting Marcos Lugo of Vineland, NJ in a lightweight bout.