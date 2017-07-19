Valavanis Takes WBF Intercontinental, Ashour All Africa Champion

A former WBF All Africa Welterweight Champion and the reigning WBF International Super Welterweight titlist going in, Egyptian star Andreas Valavanis won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Welterweight crown on Tuesday night, July 18, at Fitbox Corner in Cairo.

After suffering a surprise knock-down in the second round, 25-year-old “King Cheetah” Valavanis recovered well and rallied back to stop experienced former Tanzanian Champion Omari Ramadan (29) in the second round with a vicious body-shot.

A pro only since November of 2015, heavy-handed Valavanis is certainly being fast-tracked to the top, and improved his impressive ledger to 9-0 (9). Ramadan, a veteran of nine championship fights, is now 14-10-2 (10) since turning over in 2006.

In the evenings co-feature, Ayman “Stone” Ashour seemed on his way to suffering his first loss when he landed a massive right hand to stop fellow unbeaten Egyptian Waleed “Magic” Twafik in round six to win the vacant WBF All Africa Middleweight title.

Looking exhausted and getting out-boxed, Egyptian Middleweight Champion Ashour (32) was behind on all three scorecards (46-50, 47-49 & 47-48) when he found the equalizer to improve his professional record to 7-0 (4). Twafik (34), Egyptian national Champion at Super Welterweight, falls to 4-1 (2).

Billed as “Thunder Night”, the show was promoted by Louaa Boxing Promotions and LB Sports Promotions in association with Fitbox. Source/Press Release-WBF