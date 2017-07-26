Undefeated Bantamweight Christian Carto to appear in new main event on Friday, August 11th at The SugarHouse Casino

Philadelphia, Penn. (July 26, 2017)–Undefeated bantamweight knockout artist, Christian Carto will headline a nine-bout card at the SugarHouse Casino on Friday, August 11th. The show is promoted by King’s Promotions. Carto, will take on Phillip Adyka (7-9, 4 KO’s) of St. Paul, Minnesota in the six-round featured bout. Carto of Philadelphia has a record of 10-0 with all of his wins coming via knockout.

The 20 year-old continues to step up in competition, and he has looked more impressive with each outing.

Carto has kept extremely busy as he fought all ten of his bouts in under a year, with his latest being a 1st round stoppage over Juan Guzman on June 30th in Atlantic City.

“I don’t know much about Adyka. I know he likes to come forward,” said Carto, who has been training in Los Angeles at the Wild Card Gym and has been sparring with world champions.

When asked about his knockout streak, Carto said he does not go in looking for the early stoppage.

“I don’t go in looking for the knockout. I just go out there to box and pick my shots, and if the stoppage comes, it comes.”

When Carto gets back to Philadelphia, he will be performing in front of a fan base that is one of the best in the Philadelphia region.

“It’s good to get a ton of support, and I enjoy performing in front of them.”

When asked about the busy schedule, Carto leaves it up to his team, which includes his his father Frank and brother Frankie.

“I just train for one fight at a time, and my team tells me that when I am going to fight, I just go back in the gym, but I do want to stay active.”

In six-round bouts:

Erik Spring (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA will take on David Wilson (5-0-1, 1 KO) of New Haven, CT in a junior middleweight bout.

Brandon Robinson (4-1, 3 KO) of Philadelphia, PA will fight Shane Pearson (2-1, 2 KOs) of Staesville, NC in a super middleweight affair.

Khalib Whitmore (6-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia returns in a cruiserweight fight against Elvin Sanchez (7-3-1, 5 Kos) of Paterson, NJ

Antonio DuBose (8-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) of New Haven, CT in a super featherweight tussle.

Marquis Taylor (6-1) of Houston, TX takes on Vincent Floyd (3-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia in a welterweight contest.

In four-round bouts:

Shamsuddeen Justice of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Jack Grady (0-6-1) of Buffalo, NY in a super lightweight bout.

Demetrius Williams (1-2) of Philadelphia will take on Kashon Hutchinson (2-3, 1 KO) of Reading, PA in a super lightweight fight.

Jerrod Minor of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against fellow Philadelphian Steven Lopez (0-1) in a bantamweight fight.

Tickets are on sale for $100, $75, $50, and can be purchased at SugarHouseBoxing.eventbrite.com Source/Press Release