CES Boxing launches three-city press tour

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Aug. 14th, 2017) — With two major-league events scheduled over the next five weeks, the region’s leading combat sports promotion, CES Boxing, kicks off a three-city press tour Monday to launch the final countdown to its summer of 2017 extravaganza.

The tour begins Monday, Aug. 14th in Connecticut at Filomena’s Café at 262 Boston Post Road in Waterford, the first of two press conference / pep rallies to promote CES Boxing’s upcoming Saturday, Aug. 26th, 2017live boxing event at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

CES Boxing returns to Connecticut on Tuesday, Aug. 15th with its second press event at The Powerhouse Gym at 31 Bernhard Road in North Haven, followed by a stop in Worcester, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 16th at Lock 50 at 50 Water Street to formally announce CES Boxing’s highly-anticipated Saturday, Sept. 16th, 2017fight card at Twin River Casino.

All three press conference / pep rallies are open to the public and begin approximately at 6 p.m. ET.

The Aug. 26th live event at Foxwoods’ The Premier Ballroom is unique in that all fans purchasing a ticket receive free entry next door at the Grand Theater to view the long-awaited Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Pay Per View showdown in Nevada on closed-circuit television.

The live event features a 10-round main event between reigning World Boxing Council U.S. National Boxing Council (WBC USNBC) Welterweight Champion Jimmy Williams (13-0-1, 5 KOs) of New Haven, Conn., and Bronx, N.Y., vet Issouf Kinda (18-4, 7 KOs).

Tickets are priced at $55, $90, $155 and $325 and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.foxwoods.com, or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253 or 800-200-2882 or at the Grand Theater Box Office. All $55, $90 and $155 tickets offer buyers a reserved ticket to the Mayweather-McGregor PPV. A $325 ticket purchase includes preferred seating. All bouts are subject to change.

The full eight-fight card begins at 6 ET. Fans purchasing PPV-only tickets can do so online at www.foxwoods.com, by phone at 800-282-2882 or through any Ticketmaster location.

The Sept. 16th event at Twin River Casino features the return of Worcester’s Khiary Gray (14-3, 11 KOs), who makes his welterweight debut live on FITE Pay Per View against dangerous Union City, N.J., vet Juan Rodriguez Jr. (13-4, 5 KOs) in the eight-round main event.

Tickets for the 12-fight Twin River card are priced at $47.00, $102.00, $127.00 (VIP) and $152.00 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.twinriver.com or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253/2254 or at the Twin River Casino Players Club. All fights and fighters are subject to change. The entire event also airs live in its entirety on FITE TV Pay Per View for $14.99 beginning at 7 ET / 4 PT.

CES Boxing’s upcoming events are a continuation of the promotion’s year-long 25th anniversary celebration.

On Aug. 26th, both Sicilian heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano (11-1, 9 KOs) and standout Worcester lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) make their Foxwoods’ debuts in separate bouts.

The Foxwoods undercard also includes a six-round junior welterweight showdown between unbeatens Cristobal Marrero (4-0, 3 KOs) of New London, Conn., and Springfield, Mass., native Miguel Ortiz (2-0, 1 KO), plus a cruiserweight showdown between Richard Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs) of Hartford, Conn., and eight-time Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) vet Leandro Silva of Sao Paolo, Brazil, an intriguing, four-round crossover bout following in the footsteps of Mayweather-McGregor.

Aug. 26th also features a four-round middleweight bout between Hartford’s Jose Rivera (3-1, 3 KOs) and North Carolina vet Corwin Farmer (1-1), a four-round welterweight bout between Hartford newcomer Jeff Gonzalez and Boston’s Daniel Amaro (1-3), plus the professional debut of super middleweight Jarel Pemberton of Boston, the son of former world-title challenger “Sandman” Scott Pemberton, in a four-round bout against Nathan Schulte (0-2) of Woburn, Mass.

Fighting on Sept. 16th, New Bedford, Mass., vet Ray Oliveira Jr. (7-1, 1 KO) faces Meriden, Conn., native David Wilson (5-1-1, 1 KO), plus undefeated Providence, R.I., lightweight Anthony Marsella Jr. (5-0, 2 KOs) makes his highly-anticipated return to Twin River along with Worcester’s Ortiz, both in separate bouts.

Cusumano also returns three weeks later to Twin River in a six-round bout against Oceanside, Calif., heavyweight Matt McKinney (5-2-2, 2 KOs).

Unbeaten Worcester middleweight Kendrick Ball Jr. (7-0-2, 5 KOs) battles Durham, N.C., vet Pablo Velez Jr. (7-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout, featherweight Jonathan Perez (2-1-2, 2 KOs) of Lawrence, Mass., faces Providence, R.I., native Ricky Delossantos (2-0) in a four-round bout and Stoughton, Mass., welterweight Travis Demko (4-1, 1 KO) locks horns with Marqus Bates (2-1, 2 KOs) of nearbyTaunton.

Super featherweight Michael Valentin (1-0, 1 KO) of Providence, who debuted with a sensational first-round knockout win in June, returns to face newcomer Henry Garcia of New Bedford in a four-round bout and Providence featherweight Phil Dudley (1-0) locks horns with Worcester’s Philip Davis (0-1), also in a four-round bout. In the cruiserweight division, Worcester’s Jake Paradise makes his professional debut against fellow newcomer Rafiel Nyakoko, also of Worcester, in a four-round showcase bout.

Also on the undercard, Groton, Conn., bantamweight Marcia Agripino (1-0-1) ends a four-year layoff she faces New York vet Federica Bianco (2-1, 1 KO), a full time astrophysicist and research scientist at New York University. Agripino last fought in Rhode Island in 2013, defeating Vanessa Greco in her pro debut.

Fight fans can stream the event live on their television by downloading the FITE app free from iTunes or Google Play and using the instant stream-to-TV function for full-screen viewing, or watch online from any device at www.fite.tv. The FITE app also works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming devices such as Roku, Chromecast and more. Replays will be available for those unable to watch live.