Chicago Cruiserweight Junior Wright to Face Russia’s Ruslan Fayfer for IBF #2 Spot This Friday in Russia

This Friday, August 18, in Krasnodar, Russia, IBF #14-rated cruiserweight “Hurricane” Junior Wright (16-2-1, 13 KOs) of Chicago will face hometown favorite and IBF #8-rated Ruslan Fayfer (20-0, 14 KOs) in an eliminator for the #2 contender spot. For the talented 31-year-old Wright, a victory would spell another shot at a world championship. But when a fighter is coming into a Russian fighter’s hometown, that isn’t always easy. Still, Wright and his trainer Rick Wilson have spent eight weeks preparing for this fight, believing that Junior is coming back to US with the victory.

“Fighters come from the US to fight in Russia they all come home with a bad story,” said Wright, “but we’re not. We’re coming out of Krasnodar with a beautiful gift.”

Wright was last seen stopping Detroit’s Damon McCreary in two rounds in January of this year.

“Junior Wright has shown throughout his career that he is one of the most dedicated fighters in the cruiserweight division,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Fighting the best available contenders, Junior is once again showing his will and desire to be the best cruiserweight in the world. I expect a ‘Hurricane-like’ performance from him on Friday.”

