Lightweight contender Mason Menard signs exclusive managerial contract with No Limits Mindset, LLC

The move seems to be a positive one for the Menard camp as he mentioned that the signing with No Limit Mindset means. “Big things! I’ve been waiting a while for something like this to happen. It’s exactly what I need. Shane stepped in and is willing to help me get to the level I need to be at. We both are big believers in God and this is all God’s work through answered prayers.

Looking forward to the future with my man Shane. We are two young and hungry guys helping out each other with our God given talents. All I can say is, world stay tune, we are coming for the straps!” finished Menard.

Menard is coming off of an 8 round decision victory over Carlos Cardenas (22-14) in March of this year. Menard was also featured on an HBO card against rugged veteran Ray Beltran. A fight in which Menard suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery that has kept him out of action for the remainder of 2017.

Shapiro is also the manager of Super Middleweight prospect Cem Kilic (8-0 5 KOs) and Middleweight prospect Kalvin Henderson (7-0 4 KOs) Source/PR Photo/Courtesy/PR