Diaz Gallardo Leaving No Stone Unturned For WBF World Title-Defense

Diego Diaz Gallardo, 21-5-1 (12), received a hero´s welcome in Santiago Del Estero, Argentina when he returned from Martinique last March, having won the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Middleweight title from defending champion Michel Mothmora. On Friday September 8 he will get even more support from the city and province where he was born, when he makes his first title-defense at the Estadio Ciudad de Santiago del Estero, the home-venue for local Basketball team Asociacion Atletica Quimsa.

Diaz Gallardo will take on heavy-handed 30-year-old Brazilian Felipe Santos Pedroso, who has stopped eleven of his thirteen victims inside the distance and brings a total record of 13-2 (11). A true professional, the WBF World Champion is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations leading up to the big home-coming.

Currently, Diaz Gallardo and his team are in Los Angeles, USA for a gruelling training-camp that includes regular visits to the famous Wild Card Boxing Club, owned by renowned trainer Freddy Roach, training and sparring alongside Puerto Rican Super-Star Miguel Cotto.

While he hasn’t traded punches with Cotto, who is set to fight for the vacant WBO World Super Welterweight title on August 26 against Yoshihiro Kamegai, Diaz Gallardo has benefited from plenty of world-class competition at Wild Card, and is reportedly looking better than ever ahead of his first fight at world champion.

Himself the underdog when he travelled to Martinique and dethroned Mothmora less than five months ago, Diaz Gallardo has no intentions of underestimating Pedroso. The Brazilian has proved that he can punch, and is expected to be hungry for an upset in what will be his biggest fight to date.

The Diego Diaz Gallardo vs. Felipe Santos Pedroso World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Middleweight title fight on September 8 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina headlines a show promoted by Blue Corner Promotions. A big crowd is expected for what will be the biggest sporting event of the year in the area. Source/PR