EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada (Aug. 19, 2017) — Super Channel is airing tonight’s World Junior Welterweight Unification Championship between undefeated world champions, Terence Crawford and Julius “Blue Machine” Indongo, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The winner of this evening’s Crawford-Indongo unification world title fight will hold all four-major junior welterweight world titles – WBC, WBO, WBA & IBF – plus The Ring magazine’s prestigious strap.

Three exciting fights on the loaded “Crawford vs, Indongo” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

MAIN EVENT

WBO, WBC, WBA, IBF & The Ring Junior Welterweight World Championships (12 rounds)

TERENCE “Bud” CRAWFORD (31-0, 22 KOs, WBC, WBO & The Ring Champion, Omaha, NE

JULIUS “Blue Machine” INDONGO (22-0, 12 KOs), WBA & IBF Champion, Windhoek, Namibia

CO-FEATURE

NABO & NABF Light Heavyweight Championships (10 rounds)

OLEKSANDR “The Nail” GVOZDYK (13-0, 11 KOs), Champion, Kharkiv, Ukraine

CRAIG “El Gato Negro” BAKER (17-1, 13 KOs), Challenger, Baytown, TX

Featherweights (6 rounds)

SHAKUR STEVENSON (2-0, 1 KO), 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, Newark, NJ

DAVID PAZ (4-3-1, 0 KOs), La Plata, Argentina

(All fights and fighters subject to change. Additional fights recorded earlier may be added as needed to fill purposes. All fights will be proceeded by a “coming up graphic”.)

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, and Lomachenko vs.Marriaga.

To see the “Crawford vs. Indongo” live, as well as more exciting boxing to come, fight fans in Canada can contact their local cable provider to subscribe to Super Channel and all that it offers, including premium series, movies and much more, for as low as $9.95 per month.

