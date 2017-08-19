Thomas LaManna battles George Sosa for WBC Silver Latino Welterweight title in main event

Atlantic City, NJ (August 19, 2017)– Former world cruiserweight world champion Imamau Mayfield makes the 3rd comeback fight TONIGHT when he takes on Lamont Capers in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The show is promoted by Rising Promotions.In the main event, Thomas LaManna (23-2, 9 KOs) battles George Sosa in a 10-round bout for the WBC Silver Latino Championship. Mayfield of Freehold, New Jersey is making his third start in 18 months following an eight-year hiatus.

After a lackluster initial comeback back where dropped a decision to Dan Pasciolla, Mayfield then took Anthony Caputo Smith in six-rounds on November 12th. The now 45-year old Mayfield feels he will build on the Caputo Smith performance.

“My training has gone well. I am still making good strides, and I feel good about everything and where I am at. I am very happy with my Progress,”said Mayfield.

Mayfield feels that with a solid outing against the upset-minded Capers, he will be ready for a significant step up on a fast-track to a world title opportunity.

“I am looking to fight top-10 guys. I am not looking to fight anyone else. I want to get rated and fight the the title and the fastest way to do that is fight top-ten opponents.”

“I just have to keep winning. I am seeing that I am a legitimate contender. I am 45 years-old, and I need to fight for the title next year.”

“I am grateful for my team, and Rising Promotions as well as everyone who believes and supports me.”

In six-round Bouts:

Anthony “Juice” Young (17-2, 6 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ battles Carlos Winston Velasquez (25-29-2, 14 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (6-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn. NY takes on Ariel Vasquez (12-18-2, 9 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a welterweight bout.

Frederick Julan (5-0, 2 Kos) of Brooklyn, NY battles Tahlik Taylor 2-7, (1KO) of Freeport, NY in a light heavyweight battle.

Alvin Vermall, Jr. (11-0-1, 10 KOs) of Catskills, NY will take on Lemarcus Tucker (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Forrest City, AR in a cruiserweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Joshafat Ortiz (1-0of Reading, PA will take on Sidell Blocker (1-8-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

Ronald Logan (0-1) of New York, NY takes on Nahir Albright (1-1) of Philadelphia in a battle of lightweights .

Emmanuel Rodriguez (1-0) of Newark, NJ will take on pro debuting Willie Anderson of Paulsboro, NJ in a bantamweight bout.

Marcos Lugo of Vineland, NJ will make his pro debut against Tomas Romain (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight scrap.

Vidal Rivera (6-0, 4 KOs) of Camden, NJ will fight Weusi Johnson (2-4) of Wilmington, DE in a featherweight bout.