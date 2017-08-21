Las Vegas Card Set To Put On Event Of The Century

Mayweather Promotions have confirmed the full card for the Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor event later this month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas where the former number one pound-for-pound boxer is making his return from retirement to take on one of the stars of UFC inside a boxing ring.

Forbes via Twitter

Mayweather is unbeaten in 49 fights and quit the sport following his win over Andre Berto almost two years ago. The lure of McGregor proved too much though and he is set to meet the Irishman over 12 rounds where he is the warm favourite at -450 in the Mayweather v McGregor betting, with the former UFC world champion available at +333.33.

McGregor has never fought in a professional boxing match before but since the fight was confirmed back in June, he has been involved in an intense training programme. Six of the Irishman’s last seven victories in UFC have come from punches so he will be hoping he can land with gloves on when he meets Mayweather in the clash of two sports.

Gervonta Davis To Defend Title Against Francisco Fonseca

Gervonta Davis has established as the leading boxer from Mayweather Promotions after winning the IBF super-featherweight title in spectacular style last year following a seventh round victory over Jose Pedraza last year.

Davis has been tipped to be a pound-for-pound star in the near future and his next chance to defend his belt will come against Francisco Fonseca on the undercard to Mayweather-McGregor. Tank is unbeaten in 18 professional bouts but could be set for his toughest test against his Costa Rican opponent who has won his last 19 consecutive fights.

A victory for Davis could set up a unification contest in the super-featherweight division later in 2017 against either Jezreel Corrales, Miguel Berchelt or Vasyl Lomachenko.

Badou Jack Challenges For Nathan Cleverly’s WBA Light-Heavyweight Crown

Badou Jack is moving up to the light-heavyweight division for the first time in his career in Las Vegas where he will be challenging for the WBA (regular) crown currently held by Nathan Cleverly. The Swedish boxer has not been in the ring since his exciting draw with James DeGale back in January.

Jack, a former world champion at super-middleweight, has only lost once in his career and is hoping to replicate his success at a higher weight division. The 33-year-old won the WBC title at 168lbs in 2015 when he defeated Anthony Dirrell.

Boxing Wales via Twitter

Cleverly won the WBA light-heavyweight belt after beating Germany’s Jurgen Brahmer last year where he stopped the champion inside the sixth round. This will be his first defence of the title in which he is the underdog with the bookmakers at +300 to retain his crown.

The card in Nevada also sees Shawn Porter return to the ring to meet Thomas Dulorme, Andrew Tabiti is set to take on Steve Cunningham, while Juan Heraldez faces Jose Miguel Borrego. The event is available on Showtime and on FOX in what is set to be one of the biggest boxing events of the century.