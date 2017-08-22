International Boxing Association (IBA) Relaunched worldwide by new sports group

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (August 22, 2017) – The International Boxing Association (IBA) has been relaunched worldwide by a sports group headed by the new IBA president, J.C. Courreges. In 1991, two-time Major League Baseball all-star pitcher and Cy Young Award winner Dean Chance founded the IBA, guiding the international sanctioning body until his death in 2015.

(L) – New IBA President J.C. Courreges with former IBA world champion Roberto Duran

“The IBA will carry on in the spirit and memory of former IBA president and founder, the late Dean Chance,” Courreges said. “Our mission continues to be providing professional boxers, male and female, at all stages of their respective careers, the opportunity to fight for an internationally recognized World or Regional title.”

Courreges has an extensive, invaluable background in boxing as a promoter and manger. He promoted Hall-of-Famer Roberto Duran, as well as former world champions Trevor Berbick, John Mugabi, Frankie Randall, John David Jackson, Tom Johnson and 1984 Olympic gold medalist Steve McCrory, among the more notables. J.C. also managed world champions Henry Akinwande, Byron Mitchell, Christophe Tiozzoe, Aaron Davis, Victor Cordova and current WBC cruiserweight world champion and IBA titlist, Mairis Briedis.

“IBA President J.C. Courreges is no stranger to the world of big-time professional boxing,” IBA Vice President Jean Philippe Lustyk noted. “He managed several top-level fighters to significant World Championships. J.C. also promoted several events involving World Champion Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran. Needless-to-say, IBA President J.C. Courreges’ experience in the world of combat sports is second to none.”

The long, prestigious list of IBA world champions during the past quarter-century includes Hall-of-Famers Oscar de la Hoya, George Foreman, Roberto Duran and Arturo Gatti, as well as stars such as Roy Jones, Jr., Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosely, James Toney, Mikkel Kessler, Eric Morales, Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo, Glen Johnson and Antonio Tarver.