Wallin to go ‘All in’ on Usyk-Huck undercard in Berlin September 9

Swedish heavyweight talent Otto ‘All in’ Wallin (18-0, 12 KOs) faces German Timur Stark (8-2-0, 7 KOs) in a ten round contest when the World Boxing Super Series premieres on September 9 at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. Tickets can be bought on stubhub.de and eventim.de. It feels great to fight on such a big card as the World Boxing Super Series is,” said 26-year old Wallin.

“The fight for the Muhammad Ali Trophy attracts the eyes of the world so it’s a great opportunity for me that I want to seize with both hands.”

Wallin, who is training out of New York under two-time world champion Joey Gamache, has respect for his four-year older opponent.

“My opponent Timur Stark is a decent fighter, lost only to top guys so now it’s my turn to show that I’m a top guy. The crowd in Berlin can expect me to go ‘All in’ as usual,” said Wallin, who claimed the WBA Continental Heavyweight Title in April with an impressive TKO victory in round five over Italian Gianluca Mandras.

“I’m in great shape and as always I’ve been working very hard since my last fight. The difference this time is that I’ve been training in New York and I’ve been getting plenty of good sparring,” said Wallin.

“It’s the first time that I’ve been able to get such good sparring on a daily basis and I think it’s going to make a huge difference for me.”

Timur Stark is also ready to play his cards right in Berlin: “I will prove to Wallin that I have the better hand in my hands on September 9. This fight will not go the distance.”

Also confirmed on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final bout between Aleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck:

Frederik Hede Jensen vs. Baska Tuvdenlhagva (four rounds featherweight).

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

09/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck (WBO World)

Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, Germany

16/09/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund (WBC Diamond)

Echo Arena, Liverpool, United Kingdom

23/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov (WBA World)

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA

30/09/17 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final:

Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez (WBC World)

Riga Arena, Riga, Latvia

07/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Avni Yildirim (IBO World)

Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle, Stuttgart, Germany

14/10/17 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final:

George Groves vs. Jamie Cox (WBA Super)

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, United Kingdom

TO BE CONFIRMED

Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals:

Murat Gassiev vs. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (IBF World)

Super Middleweight Quarter-Finals:

Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants: 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs

ABOUT THE WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES

Organised by Comosa AG, the World Boxing Super Series will kick off in September 2017, featuring the Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight elite boxers will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament, with four quarter-finals (fall 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018). This makes for seven top fights per weight class, and a total of 14 fights in Season One to be staged in premier venues around the globe. The winners of the World Boxing Super Series will rightfully receive The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Please visit our website WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com for more information or follow @WBSuperSeries on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

