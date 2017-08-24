Eubank Jr. and Yildirim ready for October 7 in Stuttgart

The battle for the inaugural 168lb (76,2 kg) Muhammad Ali Trophy comes to Stuttgart, Germany on October 7 when IBO-Champion Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1-0, 19 KOs) meets Turkish Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) in a quarter-final bout at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer Halle and tickets are now on sale ranging from €21 to €250 at StubHub.de, eventim.de and easyticket.de.

“I am looking forward to fighting in Germany,” said 27-year old Eubank Jr. “It really doesn’t matter to me where I fight as long as I get the win that is all I care about. I have been training at Floyd Mayweather’s camp in the US the last weeks, and I could not have asked for better preparations before entering the World Boxing Super Series.”

26-year old Avni Yildirim from Istanbul, Turkey is excited about fighting in Stuttgart.

“I am very happy that the fight is in Stuttgart because for me it is like a second Turkey and I am looking forward to entertaining the crowd,” said Yildirim. “Training is going great, I know what I have to do. I have been training really hard, and I am fully focused on this.”

“It is a great honour for me to be a part of this tournament. If I did not have the skills to win I would not be a part of the World Boxing Super Series and I believe I have what it takes to win,” said Yildirim.

Eubank Jr., the British third seed was represented by Chris Eubank Senior at the Draft Gala in Monaco July 8 and the boxing legend chose the upcoming Turk as his son’s or Arthur Abraham’s quarter-final opponent in the World Boxing Super Series. Eubanks Jr. won the WBSS slot by outpointing the German veteran at the Wembley Arena July 15.

The fight against Abraham went the distance, but against Yildirim Eubank has seen an opportunity to settle the fight earlier.

“Yildirim’s chin has not been tested, I will test it to the absolute limit and if it has even the slightest bit of weakness he will not last six rounds,” said Eubank Jr.

Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series Source/Press Release