Two-Time world champion, Steve “USS” Cunningham to release comic book series this fall

Philadelphia, PA – On the eve of his highly anticipated bout with undefeated Andrew Tabiti on Saturday’s Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor Pay-Per-View card in Las Vegas, two-time cruiserweight world champion, Steve “USS” Cunningham has announced that he will be releasing a series of comic books this Fall.

Cunningham of Philadelphia will combine his love of comics and his decorated boxing career into an entertaining comic book series that will also feature many of the opponents and personalities of his illustrious 17 year career.

The first strip will feature a fictional depiction of his epic battle with Amir “Hardcore” Mansour that took place in 2014. Below is a brief video with some of the illustrations that will be featured in the inaugural book.

“Drawing has always been a passion of mine, and people who are artists are inspired from their life experiences. I have been fortunate to be able to participate in the highest form of theater in professional sports, and that is boxing at the highest level. I have so many thoughts and ideas from those experiences and I hope to entertain not only boxing fans, but comic lovers from all over the world,” said Cunningham.