Boxing Action September 28th at the Paramount in Huntington, New York

A rough and Frenchman will be making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to derail the long awaited return of “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin, 19-0 16KO’s (Long Island, NY) in the main event of Rockin’ Fights 28 on Thursday, September 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.

Star Boxing has just announced that the hard punching Jewish knockout prospect

will be facing former French Jr. Welterweight Champion Renald Garrido of Paris, France in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds in the Jr. Welterweight division. Garrido’s a veteran of over 36 fights with 19 wins (19-15-2 4KO’s). He has some impressive upset wins on his record, particularly when traveling to fight hometown favorites. He has already upset local undefeated fighters Bradley Saunders (in England) and Daouda Sow (in France). Garrido is much better than his record indicates and he has battled tooth and nail with some of the top Jr. Welterweights around the world including Frankie Gavin, Ceferino Rodriguez, and Serhiy Fedchenko. Garrido has never been stopped in his entire career of 36 professional bouts. Garrido has a similar style to Seldin, as he is known for his aggressiveness and non- stop punching which will make for a highly entertaining bout.

Garrido, thrilled to have the chance to topple another top prospect said: “I am the specialist in beating the undefeated no matter which country I fight. Prepare for the arrival of the LION and an anthology brawl”. The Hebrew Hammer Seldin brings a fervent fan base to The Paramount. They have been clamoring for him to get back in the ring as the all action, power punching Jr. Welterweight never fails to thrill his large contingent of fans.

Seldin, when asked about fighting a former French champ and real tough veteran after a one-year layoff said: “This guy is a real scrapper, his style is just like mine and this is going to be a real scrappy and exciting fight for me and the fans”. Cletus Seldin, more commonly known as the ‘Hebrew Hammer’ was laying a path of destruction on his way to a world championship fight until he was derailed by various aliments. “The Hammer” is one of the hardest punchers in the division and has drawn sellout crowds to every fight.

Seldin, inactive since June of 2016 due to various medical issues, is now 100% healthy and is chomping at the bit to get back inside the ring. The former WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Champion will be making his 16th appearance at The Paramount and currently holds a 7 fight knockout streak.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these thoughts about the main event “It’s long overdue getting Cletus back in the ring at The Paramount and he certainly has not picked an easy opponent for his return. Garrido can fight and brings it every time he steps into the ring. This will be a sensational battle and you better get your tickets early because there is no doubt in my mind that we will once again sellout The Paramount on September 28th.”

The undercard will be announced shortly.