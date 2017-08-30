Tri Star Boxing returns for “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2”

Nashville, TN (August 30, 2017) – Fight night returns to Nashville when Tri Star Boxing presents “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2” Friday, September 15. The six-fight card is in association with Blue Chair Bay Rum and takes place at the State Fairgrounds Sports Arena, located at 500 Wedgewood Lane in Nashville. Tickets from $25 can be purchased at tristarboxing.com/tickets.

In the six round main event, Nashville based Ghanaian Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko meets Johnson City, TN’s Brad Austin for the Tennessee Light Heavyweight championship. The heavy-handed Agbeko has an excellent 18-1 record with 17 wins by knockout and looks for a fourth straight victory since his lone setback. A veteran of 37 fights, Austin’s faced many tough opponents including Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, Yunieski Gonzalez, Ismayl Sillah, Isiah Thomas and Edwin Rodriguez among others.

Junior flyweight knockout king Edwin Reyes, 6-2 (5 KO’s), faces a foe to be announced in the eight round co-feature. Originally from Guatemala and now residing in Nashville, six of Reyes’ last seven bouts have taken place in the Volunteer State.

DeMarcus Rogers and Dedrick Bell will square off in a six rounder for the Tennessee State Welterweight Championship. Chattanooga’s Rogers owns a solid 11-3-1 professional ledger with four victories by KO but will have his hands full with his Memphis based foe. Bell’s deceptive ledger is 18-29-1 (9 KO’s) but the majority of his defeats came against championship level fighters.

22-year-old middleweight Winfred Harris Jr. of Detroit, MI looks to run his record to 15-0 when he battles Tennessee based Cuban Yolexcy Leiva over six rounds. On June 23, Harris took a quantum leap in competition and impressively outpointed notoriously tough Lanardo Tyner. Leiva, 5-6 (4 KO’s), is expected to give Harris all he can handle having previously faced quality foes in Marcus Willis, Frank Galarza, Boyd Melson, Thomas Lamanna and Kanat Islam.

Additional undercard bouts include debuting light heavyweight Maidel Sando versus Justin Brown (0-1), and 140 pounder Eduardo Aguiar fighting for the first time against William Ware (2-5).

“It’s great to come back to Nashville,” said Tri Star Boxing’s Matt Young. “The city’s interest boxing has grown tremendously during the last few years. We’ve got a diverse and talented group of fighters on the card and it’s a great forum for them as well. The State Fair is a major event and we’re expecting a huge crowd on September 15.”