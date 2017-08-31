Robert Brant Begins World Boxing Super Series Against Jurgen Brahmer

The World Boxing Super Series begins next month in the super-middleweight division when American Robert Brant takes on Jurgen Brahmer in the opening quarter-final tie in the tournament in Germany.

Brant is the +5000 outsider in the outright betting for the trophy; however, he goes into the competition unbeaten in 22 professional starts and is arguably the most unexposed boxer in the draw.



Robert “Bravo” Brant via Twitter

The man from Minnesota has won a number of titles at middleweight, with the most notable being the WBA-NABA crown which he picked up following a 4th round stoppage against Decarlo Perez. Since then the big hitting super-middleweight has had three further wins inside the distance, results which have helped him qualifying for the World Boxing Super Series.

Brant is a best price of 6/4 to defeat Brahmer in the opening round of the event, which would then put him into the last four to face either Callum Smith or Erik Skoglund. Brant will fancy his chances against the ageing former champion who is now at the back end of his career.

Brahmer goes into the tournament on the back of his first defeat since 2008. The German lost his WBA (Regular) light-heavyweight title against Nathan Cleverly last October when he was stopped in the sixth round against the Welshman.

The 38-year-old has an impressive professional record of 48-3 but it will be the first time that he has boxed in the super-middleweight division since he beat Mario Veit in 2007. Although he won a number of titles at 168 lbs, Brahmer has never won a full title so he will be hoping this tournament can help him have some recognised success at another weight.

The Favourite Smith Starts Campaign Against Skoglund

Smith is the bookmakers’ favourite at 11/8 to win the super-middleweight World Boxing Super Series ahead of his opening fight against Sweden’s Skoglund. The British champion has been chasing a world title shot for around 12 months now but has been unable to secure a fight with one of the four champions.

The Liverpool boxer has had eight stoppages in his last 10 fights, three of which have come in the first round where his opponents have been unable to withhold his power inside the opening three minutes of their bout.

Smith became the British champion back in 2015 when he defeated Rocky Fielding in just two minutes and 45 seconds. He defended that strap on his latest outing against Luke Blackledge who lasted as far as the 10th round against the champion.

Although the World Boxing Super Series is now the priority for the British title holder, he still wants to emulate his brother Liam by becoming a world champion. Victory in this tournament should help him secure a shot at one of the four crowns in 2018.



WBSuperSeries via Twitter

Smith’s quarter-final opponent Skoglund has dropped down in weight for this inaugural competition as he has been fighting at light-heavyweight for the last few years where he has had success. The Swedish boxer is unbeaten as a professional in 26 fights. In his latest win, he beat Shpetim Shala in the 11th round in Nykoping where he defended his WBA international light-heavyweight title.

Skoglund is 33-1 in the betting to cause an upset by lifting the trophy in the tournament. He has had impressive wins over Glen Johnson, Oleksandr Cherviak, and Derek Edwards at 178lbs, however, it remains to be seen how effective he will be in the super-middleweight division.

Top Half Of The Draw Sees Groves And Eubank JR In Action

The top half of the draw in the super-middleweight tournament does not begin until October when George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr are both in action and will be aiming to set up a semi-final clash by coming thought their last eight encounters.

Groves opted to face Jamie Cox in his start to the competition, while Eubank Jr qualified for the tournament with a victory over experienced German boxer Arthur Abraham last time out. His reward for defending his IBO title was a bout with Avni Yildirim.

The winner of the World Boxing Super Series is expected to be crowned in May 2018 when they will be the winner of the Muhammad Ali Trophy.