Briedis and Perez face to face in Riga before September 30

WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs) came face to face with Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs) in Riga before their Ali Trophy quarter-final bout at the Riga Arena, September 30.

“I feel good, I am ready to go, I am ready to fight right now,” said Mike Perez. “This is a really interesting fight and I am looking forward to it and getting the victory. Whatever the fight brings I am ready for it.”

“I feel like I am in maybe the best shape of my life. The fans can expect the best from me in Riga. They can expect to the see something they might haven’t seen before.”

Cuban Mike Perez fighting out of Cork, Ireland was cool and calm when talking about fighting in Latvia.

“I know there will be thousands of fans screaming and cheering for Briedis, but I will just pretend they are rooting for me.”

“I am looking forward to fight in front of a sold out arena in Riga,” said Mairis Briedes: “I am well prepared for Perez. He is a southpaw and I am getting great sparring from different southpaw boxers. I can’t wait for September 30. On that date I will make the Latvian people proud.”