Huck Pushes Usyk At Final Press Conference In Berlin

Things got heated at the final press conference with WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck before their Ali Trophy quarter-final on Saturday at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, Germany. [photo credits: World Boxing Super Series]

During the classic head to head photo after the press conference, Huck pushed his Ukrainian opponent who managed to stay calm.

“I wanted to show Usyk that he is my hometown and that he should be prepared for the battle of his life on Saturday,” said Huck.

After the press conference, a furious Usyk hurried out of the building saying: “I will bury him on Saturday.”

At the press conference there were no signs of hostility:

“If you want to be a great champion, you have to beat the best and Huck is one of the best,” said Aleksandr Usyk. “I chose to enter this tournament because it is a path to achieve my dream of unifying all the belts.”

“There’s a prestigious trophy at stake too, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. We were born on the same day and I admire Ali because he is the biggest role model in boxing and I will thank God if I win a trophy with his name on it.”

“I’m glad to here in Berlin,” said Marco Huck. “I have been giving many victory interviews in Berlin. It is an important fight. For me, it is about the fight against Aleksandr. I have been more tested in my battles than he has. Usyk should prepare for a war on Saturday.”

“My performance is the most important, I have no fear stepping up against Aleksandr. When I am at my best I can beat anybody.”

“It is lovely to be in Berlin,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer. “It is lovely to have the premiere of the World Boxing Super Series here. It is great to be sitting on the stage with two amazing athletes. Usyk, an Olympic champion a world champion and Huck, the joined record holder of most title defences in boxing. For boxing fan, it doesn’t get much better than this.”

“Huck has something in common with Usyk – he wants to fight the best,” said Huck’s trainer Conny Mittermeier. “I don’t see Usyk as the favourite in this fight. The winner of this fight will be the last man standing.”

