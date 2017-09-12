Edwin Reyes to face Armado Vazquez September 15 in Nashville at the State Fair Boxing Showdown 2

Nashville, TN – Edwin Reyes will face his most experienced opponent when he faces Armando “Chiquita” Vazquez in an eight round bout on September 15th, that will be a part of “State Fair Boxing Showdown 2” from the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville. Reyes, of Guatemala is 6-2-2 with five of those victories by knockout. His exciting style immediately made him a fan favorite in his hometown of Nashville, where he’s 4-0 with three KO’s.

Living and fighting out of Mexicali, Mexico, Vazquez has a record of 25-18-1 (6 KO’s). A pro for 12 years, Vazquez faced world champions Donnie Nietes and Brian Viloria along with nine undefeated fighters. He conquered three of the then unbeaten foes (5-0 Jose Luis Alvarado, 2-0-1 Pablo Cruz Ortega and 10-0-1 Ricardo Armenta) while also besting 10-1 Juan Carlos Hernandez.

Headlining the card is fellow Nashville transplant Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko versus Johnson City, TN’s Brad Austin in a six rounder for the Tennessee Light Heavyweight championship. Originally from Ghana, Agbeko has an impressive 18-1 ledger and 17 wins by knockout. With close to 40 bouts under his belt, Austin’s fought many top opponents including Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin, Yunieski Gonzalez, Ismayl Sillah, Isiah Thomas and Edwin Rodriguez.

In a battle for the Tennessee State Welterweight crown, DeMarcus Rogers and Dedrick Bell will battle it out over six rounds. A native of Chattanooga, Rogers has 11 wins against only three defeats with four wins by KO. The Memphis bred Bell’s a veteran of 48 fights and virtually all of his losses came against world class opposition.

Middleweight rising star Winfred “Hot Boy” Harris Jr. travels from his boxing-crazed hometown of Detroit, MI to meet Tennessee based Cuban Yolexcy Leiva in a six round affair. Harris, 14-0 (8 KO’s), is only 22-years-old and coming off a career best win against highly regarded Lanardo Tyner. Having faced a number of quality fighters, Leiva owns a deceptive record of 5-6 with four knockouts. In 2012, he knocked out previously undefeated Benny Costantino (7-0) and is confident he’ll upset Harris.

Rounding out the card is debuting junior welterweight Eduardo Aguiar fighting Augusta, GA’s William Ware in a four rounder.

“We’ve had a few changes but I’m still very pleased with how this card looks heading into Friday,” said Tri Star Boxing’s Matt Young, who is also a firefighter in nearby Murfreesboro, TN. “Our plan is to keep building Nashville’s interest in local boxing and the best way to do that is showcasing talented fighters from the area. The Tennessee State Fair is a huge event and Tri Star Boxing’s goal is to provide affordable entertainment while creating new fans for the sweet science.”