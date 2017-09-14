Heated press conference: Eubank Jr. and Yildirim head-to-head in Stuttgart

British IBO Champion Chris Eubank Jr. (25-1, 19 KOs) and Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) exchanged words at a kickoff press conference in Stuttgart before their quarter-final bout on October 7 at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.

The kickoff press conference for one of the most exciting match-ups in the World Boxing Super Series did not disappoint when it comes to verbal punches from both sides. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Avni Yildirim is clearly a fight between a British fighter eager to prove himself as the best in the world, and a proud Turk who believes he can shock the boxing world and overshadow everyone in the Ali Trophy tournament.

Chris Eubank Jr. (27): “This is the first fight for me in this tournament and I am here to make a statement. I am the man, and I am the man to beat. There will be no mercy for Yildirim, I am here to win. I am not here to make friends, I am not here to look pretty and be a celebrity, I am here in this tournament to become the champion.”

“I am very much looking forward to this fight. I think it is a great match-up. Styles make fights, and the reason I picked this man at the Draft Gala in Monaco is that he is a fighter, he comes forward, he is very active, he is very open, he takes risks, which he will pay for in this fight. I can’t wait!”

“I have a goal, I have a challenge that I have to complete, and that is to win to the Muhammad Ali Trophy and prove that I am the best in world.”

Avni Yildirim (26): “This tournament is a chance for me to fight the best in the world. It is an honor for me to compete against these guys, all giants in the super middleweight division. I respect Chris Eubank Jr. and his champion status, but I will tell him one thing: I am going to make my country proud.”

“I am here to make a dream come true, and I do not see anyone take that dream away from me. I am here to destroy everyone in this tournament. I am not an Instagram or Facebook fighter like Eubank Jr. I am Avni Yildirim, and I am here to destroy, I will do anything to win this fight and win this tournament.”

“I feel good, I am very prepared. Let’s fight!”

After the opening statements Yildirim claimed he never really heard of Eubank Jr. through his years in boxing since beginning at the age 13, and the Briton replied with a quote from the time when Mike Tyson dominated inside and outside the ring: “Do you want to know who I am? I am the baddest man on the planet!”

Said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer: “We are looking very forward to bringing the Ali Trophy and the World Boxing Super Series to Stuttgart on the 7th of October. The Ali Trophy is a very special tournament, a tournament with a total prize money of 50 million dollars.”

“It is a quarter-final fight, a fight where Chris Eubank Jr. picked his opponent Avni Yildirim, an undefeated challenger from Turkey, In his last fight Yildirim beat a Mexican in Mexico, that says a lot about Yildirim. In Chris’ last fight he made a master class performance at Wembley against Arthur braham. So it is two absolute fighting men. absolute talents that belong in the World Boxing Super Series. We are looking forward to a tremendous fight!”

Tickets for the Ali Trophy quarter-final bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Avni Yildirim in Stuttgart are on sale ranging from €21 to €250 at StubHub.de , eventim.de and easyticket.de.