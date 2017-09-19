Exciting Undercard Announced for Long Island Rockin’ Fights September 28th

Star Boxing announced a terrific undercard for, Rockin’ Fights 28 on September 28th at the Paramount in Huntington, NY. The main event features the highly anticipated return of Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin vs. former French Jr. Welterweight champion, Renald “Le Lion” Garrido.

Star Boxing’s newly re-signed prospect, Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez (14-0-1 5KO’s) highlights the terrific undercard in the co-feature vs. Milwaukee’s own Deonte “Bomaye” Wilson (7-2 3KO’s) in an 8 round Jr. Welterweight bout.

Returning to The Paramount for the 7th time, Gonzalez is coming off a convincing win against veteran Samuel Amoako and is looking to continue his rise in the Jr. Welterweight division. “El Gallo” has no easy task in front of him as he takes on the athletic Deonte “Bomaye” Wilson hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Gonzalez hopes to remain undefeated and continue his very active 2017, with this being his fourth fight in the calendar year.

Connecticut native and recent Star Boxing signee, “Action” Anthony Laureano (4-0 2KO’s) will make his New York debut taking on Oscar Valdez (2-2 1KO) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a 6 round Jr. Welterweight bout

Laureano is one of the hottest prospects in New England. Laureano is an all action fighter and is never in a bad fight. The knowledgeable fans at the Paramount are going to love this kid.

Vinny D’Angelo (2-0-1, Queens, NY) will look to continue his undefeated streak against Brandon Bey (pro-debut, Bronx, NY) in a 4 round Super Middleweight bout

D’Angelo is no stranger to The Paramount as he will be returning for his third fight there against Bronx native, Brandon Bey who is making his pro debut. Bey is looking to get his career started in the win column, and beating the undefeated D’Angelo would be a great start.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had these comments about the undercard, “We are ecstatic to bring this talent packed undercard to Long Island. Having just re-signed Danny Gonzalez, we are pleased to highlight him as the co-feature of the card. Anthony Laureano has been a great addition to our stable and we are very excited for our New York following to see him and his fan favorite style, live at The Paramount. These fights will be sure to bring the action from the moment the doors open, you will not want to miss it!”

In the 10 round Jr. Welterweight main event, tough Frenchmen Renald Garrido will be making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean in an effort to derail the long awaited return of “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin, 19-0 16KO’s (Long Island, NY) in the main event of Rockin’ Fights 28 on Thursday, September 28th at The Paramount in Huntington, NY.