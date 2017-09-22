Kreiskott Bids Farewell! – The Last Fight Of A Local Hero

On Saturday October 14, curtains will fall on an extraordinary career when World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Heavyweight Champion Werner Kreiskott, 24-19-2 (17), enters the ring for the very last time, win or lose, in a defense of his title at the Unihalle in Wuppertal, Germany.

If victorious, against an opponent still to be confirmed, local hero Kreiskott (38) will secure his twenty-fifth triumph since turning professional in 2006. But the extraordinary part is that in his first six years he campaigned as a journeyman, and complied a 12-19-1 record, fighting the likes of Willi Fischer, Michael Sprott and Ruslan Chagaev.

However an unexpected victory over Mike Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams in December of 2012 turned everything around for him and he developed into a championship calibre fighter. In fact, he has not lost a fight since going seven tough rounds with former WBA World Champion Chagaev over five years ago.

His record since Chagaev is 12-0-1 (8). In December of 2014 he won the IBF East/West Europe title, and in June of 2016 he added the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International crown with a sixth round stoppage of Bosnian Drazan Janjanin.

He retained the WBF title last February by beating hard-punching Epifanio Mendoza from Colombia, and now the time has come to leave the sport on a high note, on his own terms, before focusing on other things in life, such as promoting other local boxers.

Also on the card, undefeated Sherif Morina, 5-0 (3), will attempt to win his first professional championship when he squares off with experienced former Tanzanian Champion Saidi Mundi, 20-4-1 (12), for the vacant WBF International Welterweight title.

27-year-old Morina, from nearby Dinslaken, has only been a pro for little over a year, while Mundi (28), a winner in six of his last seven outings, has boxed in the paid ranks more than six years and enters his fourth championship bout. He is clearly the Kosovo-born man’s stiffest test to date.

“The End – The Last Fight Of A Local Hero”, on October 14 at Unihalle in Wuppertal, will be promoted by Werner Kreiskott and his Fight Club Wuppertal.