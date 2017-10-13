Groves and Cox on the scales: Cox saw a scared man, Groves eager to win Ali Trophy

WBA Super World Super Middleweight champion George Groves (75,8 kg) (26-3, 19 KOs) and Jamie Cox (76,1 kg) (24-0,13 KOs) are ready for Saturday’s Ali Trophy quarter-final clash at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London.

“I have worked hard all my life to become a world champion,” said Groves.

“Now I will work hard to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy. I am in great shape, I have great experience and I know exactly what it takes to win this tournament. I can’t wait for Saturday night.”

Jamie Cox has been confident in the build up for the fight and says he is ready to cause a stir against the number one seed in the super middleweight division of the World Boxing Super Series.

“I am relaxed,” said Jamie Cox.

“I have got my team, my friends, my family and my fans here. I am ready to go, I have trained hard for this.”

“It is obviously my first world title fight and I am ready for the occasion. When I looked into George’s eyes a saw a scared man. I am predicting a great, great win.”

