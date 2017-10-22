Zepeda New WBF Champion, Valavanis Retains Intercontinental Title

On Saturday October 21 in Metepec, Mexico, fans got their money’s worth, for as long as it lasted, with an entertaining battle between undefeated prospect William Zepeda and Juan Pablo Borbon for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Mexican Lightweight title.

Headlining a card staged by Straight Jab Promotions, both men came to fight from the start, and both showed skill and desire. It was back and forth in the first round, but Zepeda took control in the second and started to land continuously and hurt Borbon on several occasions.

After three action-packed rounds Borbon had had enough, and didn’t come out for the fourth stanza. Winning his first professional title, William “Camaron” Zepeda, still only twenty-one years old, took his record to 12-0 (10). Juan Pablo Borbon falls to 7-2-2 (3).

On the same night, at the Ace Club in Egyptian capital Cairo, WBF Intercontinental Welterweight Champion Andreas “King Cheetah” Valavanis had a somewhat disappointing, albeit victorious, evening. It was however to no fault of his own, and he put on a flawless performance.

Making the first defense of his title, Valavanis was simply too superior to Georgian opponent Vladimer Janezashvili, who was hurt by body-shots in the second round, claimed a shoulder injury, and was saved by his corner when the towel was thrown in and referee Eddie Marshall waved it off. Time of stoppage was 2:50.

25-year-old Valavanis improved his impressive professional record to 10-0 (10), and Janezashvili (35) travels back to Georgia at 12-6-1 (4). The fight was the main event of a show billed as “Bragging Rights, promoted by Richard Nwoba and LB Sports Promotions.