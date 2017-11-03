Undefeated Super Middleweight Ronald Ellis returns this Saturday night against Taneal Goyco in Ashburn, Virginia

Nutley, NJ (November 3, 2017)–Undefeated super middleweight Ronald “Flatline” Ellis returns from a tenth month hiatus when he takes on perennial spoiler Taneal Goyco this Saturday night at The Silver Eagle Gun Arena in Ashburn, Virginia.

Ellis (14-0-1, 10 KOs) will be making his ring return following surgery for an injured hand. He injured the hand in his January 20th bout with Christopher Brooker. That bout was televised on ShoBox: The New Generation.

“I had the surgery in April. I took my time and had a good camp, and now I am ready to go on Saturday,” said Ellis.

In Goyco, he has facing a tough opponent who has already notched upset wins over Frankie Filippone (14-2-1), Jeremy Trussell (8-0), Dennis Hasson (16-1), Devin Butcher (5-0) and former Ellis foe Jerry Odom (14-2-1). To say that Goyco has a deceiving record at 9-10-1 is a huge understatement.

“I don’t know too much about him other than he has some wins over some undefeated guys as well as Jerry Odom. But he is from Philadelphia, so I know he is tough,”continued Ellis. “My had is good, my weight is good, so I expect a good performance on Saturday.”

Ellis believes that with a win on Saturday, he is set up for a big 2018.

“I see my amateur rivals getting big fights, so it’s time to get what is mine. Super Middleweight is a good division with a lot of good fighters like (WBO Champion) Gilberto Ramirez, Jesse Hart, (WBC Champion) David Benavidez, Ronald Gavril, and I fit in right in the mix with all of them. Also in the right situation and if the fight was worth it, I could make 160 pounds. I am usually the smaller guy in the ring when I fight at Super Middleweight. Next year will be my year, but it starts on Saturday. I am going to put on a show and in 2018 it’s going to be hunting season.”

Ellis is promoted by GH3 Promotions, and CEO Vito Mielnicki is echoing the thoughts of his prized super middleweight.

“I am looking forward to Ronald getting back in the ring on Saturday. Goyco is a solid opponent. I think Ronald will have an outstanding performance, and the plan is getting him back on television in the first quarter of 2018, and with another win or two, I can see him fighting for a world title.”