Card card coming together for King’s Promotions event on Tuesday, November 21 at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center

De Alba of Reading, Pa. has a record of 22-2 with nine knockouts.
The 30 year-old De Alba has is a six-year professional who has wins over Andrew Bentley (1-0), Jose Bustos (8-2-3), Bernardo Gomez Uribe (16-3), Kiun Evans (12-2-1), and in his last bout where he won a eight-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczewski (26-2) on April 4th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center. De Alba has won five straight.” Najera of San Antonio, Texas has a record of 17-3 with eight knockouts.
The 24 year-old Najera is also a six year veteran, who has amassed wins over Pedro Martinez (2-0), Jerry Fuentes (2-0), Angel Hernandez (8-1), Stan Martyniouk (13-1), and his last bout when he won an eight-round majority decision over Francisco Valdez on March 25th in Guadalajara, Mexico
Also in an eight-round bout, Victor Vasquez (8-3, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, NY will square off with undefeated Ricardo Garcia (14-0, 9 KO’s) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in a lightweight fight. An exciting undercard has been put together that will features some of the best prospects in the Lehigh Valley: In four-round bouts: Highly-touted prospect Joseph Adorno (4-0, 4 KOs) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a super featherweight bout. Juan Sanchez (3-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA will take on pro debuting James Early (2-1) of Seat Pleasant, MD in a featherweight contest. Jose Elizondo (2-3-1) of San Antonio, Texas will fight Hector Bayanilla (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super bantamweight affair. Michael Polite-Coffie of Brooklyn, NY will make his pro debut against Ralph Alexander(0-1) of Lanham, Maryland in a heavyweight fight. Harold Lopez (1-0-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA will take on Jerrod Miner (1-0) of Philadelphia in a light flyweight fight. Martino Jules (1-0) of Allentown, PA will take on an opponent to be named in a featherweight bout.