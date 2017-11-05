Sugar Promotions Presents “New Blood” -Prince Ranch Boxing Occupies Mexico Sends Six Undefeated Fighters to Aguascalientes

LAS VEGAS, NV (November 5, 2017) – Prince Ranch Boxing’s (PRB) undefeated fighters, super-flyweight Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (12-0, 6 KOs), super-featherweight Edwing Davila (16-0, 9 KOs), featherweight Isaac Avelar (13-0, 8 KOs), featherweight Victor Pasillas (11-0, 4 KOs), super-lightweight Blair Cobbs (7-0, 4 KOs), and light-heavyweight Kye Brooks (1-0, 1 KO), all make their way back to the ring on December 2, 2017, at the Palenque de la Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico. In addition, super welterweight Daniel Biaz (10-1, 5 KOs) and female flyweight Mayran Salazar (6-2), will be featured on the card.

Sugar Promotions LLC, will promote the 8-fight card titled “New Blood”, with Issac “Canelito” Avelar fighting for the WBC FECOMBOX Featherweight title in the 10-round main-event. Damien “Sugar” Vazquez will be fighting in the 8-round co-main event. All fighters will have opponents TBA.

“Sugar Promotions is doing a fantastic job with their promotional company in Aguascalientes, Mexico.” said Greg Hannely, President of Prince Ranch Boxing. “All my fighters will stay busy as we move forward in Mexico and the United States. I’m signing top talent, with the vision of breeding world champions, and bringing them to the forefront.”

“Here in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Sugar Promotions will be promoting top level professional boxing throughout the entire city,” said president of Sugar Promotions Oscar Vazquez. “We have fighters from Mexico and the United States, all fighting on the same cards. At some point, we will take our fighters to the States as well. This is the second of many shows. We plan coming back once a month and it starts December 2nd.”