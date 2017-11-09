Latreche Faces Forsman For WBF International Title

Former French Super Middleweight Champion Bilel Latreche and former Finnish Cruiserweight titlist Janne Forsman are set to meet in the middle, and fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Light Heavyweight title on Saturday November 18 at La Commanderie in Dole, France.

Latreche, 22-5-1 (4), lost his pro début in 2007, but has since done well for himself by winning several regional titles, including the French national crown in 2013. On a five-fight winning streak, he most recently picked up the IBF East/West Light Heavyweight belt last year.

The tricky 31-year-old from Vesoul is now aiming to put himself in position for a possible shot at undefeated WBF World Champion Rachid Jkitou (25-0) from Morocco by winning the WBF International title. Janne Forsman stands in his way though.

Forsman, 22-8 (14), won the Finnish Cruiserweight title in 2012 with an explosive first-round stoppage of undefeated Marko Mononen. After losing a challenge for the WBO European title in 2013, he started to make his way down to Light Heavyweight, where he has since campaigned.

Twelve of his thirty bouts have taken place outside of Finland, so travelling to France to take on Latreche will not be a daunting experience for Forsman (34). And, having fought big punchers such as Ovill McKenzie, Avni Yildirim and Sean Monaghan, the limited power of Latreche will hardly concern him.

The main event of s show with additional eight bouts, this is a true crossroads fight where both contestants have plenty to fight for. In the latter part of their careers, the winner will put himself in position for new opportunities, while the loser could be close to the end of the line.