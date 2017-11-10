The Bomber vs. The Animal, WBF World Championship Boxing In Essen!

Back in 2014, Germany´s Serdar “Bomber” Sahin lost a close decision for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Light Heavyweight title to Tony Averlant in France. He has since gone undefeated, and won a couple of regional title fights, and now he is ready for a second chance at world glory.He will get that chance at Cruiserweight, a division he has boxed in before and held the German national title at, as he takes on Argentinian Diego Javier Sanabria for the vacant WBF World title on Saturday November 18 at the Essen Fairgrounds in Essen, Germany.

Sahin, 26-2 (17), has been a pro for twelve years and this could be the Berlin fighters last chance to go all the way. But former Argentinian champion Sanabria is no push-over, bringing a 59-18-3 (46) record. From Buenos Aires, “La Bestia” (The animal) has only lost one of his last fifty-two bouts!

With sixty-three stoppage victories between them, it is hard to imagine this encounter going the full twelve rounds. Most likely it will be short and explosive, and it is anybody’s guess who will remain standing with hands raised as the new WBF World Cruiserweight Champion.

The fight will headline a show staged by the worlds youngest promoter, 15-year-old Ranee Schroeder. Schroeder made her promotional début last December in her home-town Bielefeld, putting on a couple of International title fights, and now she is ready to take things to the next level.