WBF Release: Impressive WBF Victories For Kinigamazi, Radley & Mbangatha

World Boxing Federaration (WBF) World Super Featherweight Champion Patrick Kinigamazi showed a rare display of power on Friday night, November 24, as he retained his title on a show promoted by Tundra Promotions in Geneva, Switzerland.

Not known to be a big puncher, 34-year-old Kinigamazi proved that he can certainly bang if he wants to, as he scored five knock-downs en-route to a fifth round stoppage of Hungarian challenger Robert Laki at the Salle bout du Monde.

After a quiet first round, which Laki probably won, the defending champion took over and floored his challenger in the second, third, fourth and twice in the fifth, prompting referee Ernst Salzgeber to wave it off immediately after the last knock-down.

Born in Rwanda but based in Switzerland his entire career, Kinigamazi improved his professional record to 28-2 (4). This was his first defence of the title, which he won last June with a unanimous decision over Argentinian Juan Jose Farias. Laki falls to 14-2-1 (8).

Also on Friday night, in Cape Town, South Africa, raw but extremely powerful Nicholas Radley demolished normally durable fellow countryman Makhasonge Zwengu in two rounds to win the vacant WBF All Africa Light Heavyweight title.

Radley, who improved his record to 5-0 (5), landed a perfect and vicious right hand that send Zwengu crashing to the canvas, out cold. There were some scary moments following the knockout, as Zwengu, now 10-14 (5), remained unconscious for several minutes, but thankfully he was soon okay.

On the same card, promoted by Kalakoda Promotions, local favourite Thembani “Baby Jake” Mbangatha captured the vacant WBF All Africa Featherweight crown after a fantastic action-fight against compatriot Mayihlome Mjonono.

It was toe-to-toe for ten rounds, gruelling stuff, and some called it the best fight seen in that area for many years. So it was only appropriate that both fighters received a standing ovation before Mbangatha was announced as the winner by hard-fought unanimous decision.

Judges Clifford Mbelu, Elroy Marshall and Francis Manning scored the fight 96-94, 97-93 and 98-93 respectively, all for the new champion who remains undefeated at 8-0 (4). Mjonono drops to 5-3 (1), but certainly deserves new opportunities in the future.

A third WBF All Africa title fight between Cruiserweight titlist Chamunorva Gonorenda and Nkapema Mutshi was scrapped when the challenger pulled out on short notice. Gonorenda instead won a non-title fight on the undercard.