2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Shakhram Giyasov Arrives in USA Settles in Las Vegas to Start Pro Career

LAS VEGAS, NV (December 18, 2017) – Uzbekistani superstar and 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist, Shakhram Giyasov, has landed in the United States, and will settle in Las Vegas, NV, to start his pro career. As a professional, Giyasov will campaign in the welterweight division, where he was a sensational amateur standout.

At age 24, Giyasov who stands at 5’9″, is one of the most talented boxers to enter the professional ranks in the last decade. This past summer in Hamburg, Germany, the right handed Giyasov captured Gold (Welterweight) at the 2017 International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships. Giyasov’s victory in the finals against Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias, the 2012 Olympic Gold medalist, came to no one’s surprise, as the Uzbekistan was the #1 seed entering the tournament. Shakhram was voted best boxer of the tournament by his peers, winning 56% of the AIBA online poll.

“I have arrived in the United States of America and plan to establish myself as the next great champion from Uzbekistan,” said Shakhram Giyasov. “My goal is to conquer the welterweight division and become a pound-for-pound champion. I set my goals high because I believe in myself and the team I’ve put around me. Together we will go to the top.”

Giyasov, who is a mega-star in his native land of Uzbekistan, is managed by Ruslan Khusinov, an international sports agent with ties to some of the best amateur boxers in the world. His reasoning for bringing Giyasov to the bright lights of Las Vegas was easy, to establish his brand in the mecca of professional boxing.

“We are very please with our decision to bring Shakhram Giyasov to Las Vegas,” said Ruslan Khusinov. “Everyone recognizes Las Vegas as the mecca of boxing and this is where we want to build our foundation. I have big plans to make Giyasov a super-star here in the States, just like back home where his popularity is undeniable.”

Training Giyasov, will be Justin Gamber, who guides the corner of undefeated world ranked contender, Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant (16-0, 10 KOs). Gamber believes Giyasov can jump on the fast track to a world title.

“In today’s boxing game, you have many boxers with high amateur pedigree’s, fighting for a world title before their 15th pro fight,” Justin Gamber stated. “I believe Giyasov fits that mold. I can see him fighting for a world title early in his career.”