Claressa Shields Successfully Defends her WBC and IBF Super Middleweight Title and Adds the WBAN Super Middleweight Title to her Resume! by Sue TL Fox

(JAN 13) VERONA, NY –Last night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino, in Verona, New York, two-time Olympic boxing champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and Tori Nelson made women’s boxing proud when they fought in the main event in ten rounds of boxing action. Shields winning by unanimous decision, with Shields successfully defending her WBC and IBF Super Middleweight titles, adding the prestigious WBAN Super Middleweight title to her resume.



Photo: Trappfotos/Showtime

All three judges scored the bout 100-90. Shields improved her record to 5-0-0 (2KO), and Nelson experienced her first loss as a professional, and is now 17-1-3 (1KO).

In an AP report they wrote the following, “Nelson did land a sharp body shot in the seventh round as she put Shields on the ropes and landed several more punches, but the 22-year-old Shields, who likes to boast she’s the greatest of all time, managed to dodge most of the hard punches and landed a right hand that stunned Nelson and sent her backward. In the final round, Nelson was swinging wildly looking for a knockout, while Shields methodically landed punches to the head, missing a couple of big ones. The fight ended with a strong left hand from the champion.”



Photo: Trappfotos/Showtime

WBO/WBC World middleweight champion Christina Hammer, an undefeated top-rated boxer from Germany, 22-0-0 (10KO) record was ringside watching the Shields and Nelson bout, and in an interview said that she is looking forward to having a championship fight with Shields in the near future.

