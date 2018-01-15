New Dawn: Elvis Moyo vs. Knfife Didier On January 26

Elvis Moyo, 6-5-2 (3), from Zimbabwe is set to make the first title defense of his second reign as World Boxing Federration (WBF) All Africa Heavyweight Champion, when he takes on South Africa-based Congolese Knife Didier, 6-2 (5), on January 26 at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

“The Bulawayo Bomber” first won the WBF title in November of 2013, but never defended it as he went after a career in MMA instead of boxing. He returned to the ring last July, and recaptured the All Africa crown the following month with a fourth round stoppage of Kenyan Bernard Adie.

“These are the African Heavyweight match-ups people want to see,” said Moyo. “I had no time off over Christmas and New Year, I have been in the gym and I guarantee a victory by Knockout.”

“I am going to entertain my home fans. Fighting at home is very special, and I cannot wait to just get in there and throw some leather.”

The Co-Feature of the show will be a clash for the vacant WBF All Africa Bantamweight title between local man Tapiwa Tembo, 8-5-1 (5), and Tanzanian Swedi Mohamed, 12-4-2 (3). WBF President Howard Goldberg is looking forward to an exciting evening of fights, saying:

“These are two wonderful fights, and I expect nothing but action in both. Especially Moyo vs. Didier is going to be a bloody war, and both of them have actually told me that they intend to end the other man´s career. It should be very explosive.”

Promoted by Kalakoda Promotions, the show has been labelled “New Dawn” and will be broadcast live on Kwese Sports, KS 1 and Soweto TV 251. Internationally fans will be able to watch streams on Unilad and Facebook Live.