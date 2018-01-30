Solis Takes On Saguilan For WBF World Light Welterweight Title

On Sunday February 18, plenty of local pride will be on the line when compatriots Luis Solis and Nery Saguilan headlines a show in Comitan, Mexico, with the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Light Welterweight title at stake.

Luis Solis, from the port city of Progreso, has won seven of his last eight bouts, six of those by stoppage, and three straight last year since losing on points to former WBC World Lightweight titlist Antonio DeMarco in February.

Last June, “Muecas” Solis impressed the enthusiastic and knowledgable boxing fans in Comitan, when he dug deep to grind out a hard-fought, but deserved, decision victory over tough-as-nails former IBF World Champion Cristobal Cruz.

With a record of 23-8-4 (19), 25-year-old Solis has youth and power on his side, but Mexico City´s Nery “Pantera” Saguilan (29) brings a clear edge in experience from a 38-9-1 (13) career with thirteen championship fights compared to four for Solis.

Solis vs. Saguilan for the vacant WBF World Light Welterweight title is a classic cross-roads encounter between the young up-and-comer chasing his dream, and the battle-tested veteran who believes his time to become world champion has finally arrived.

Promoted by Jose Duran and his Promociones Milenium, the main event will be preceded by a stacked undercard featuring local talent in well-matched fights.