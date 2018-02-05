WBF News: “Champions Collide”, Schembri vs. Segura February 24, 2018

In a rare case of big time championship boxing in the Mediterranean island state, Prize Boxing Promotions presents a show billed as “Champions Collide” on Saturday February 24 at the Corradino Sports Pavillion in Paola, Malta. Headlining the bill will be a fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Middleweight title between local hero Christian “Coqqos” Schembri and Italy-based Dominican Christian Arvelo Segura.

Schembri, 11-3 (5), turned professional in 2015 by unusually facing what appeared to be a much too accomplished opponent in former Commonwealth Champion Scott Dixon (37-10-4 at the time), but amazingly managed to give the Scot all he could handle before losing a majority decision over ten rounds.

They rematched six months later, and this time Schembri (25) won by split decision and again proved his capabilities. He has since had a couple of minor set-backs, but is on a four-fight winning-streak leading up to what will be his careers biggest fight.

Christian Arvelo Segura, a 34-year old from Santo Domingo now living in Turin-suburb Settimo Torinese, entered the paid ranks in 2011 and has compiled a 10-2 (6) ledger. Amazingly, he has faced undefeated opponents in seven of his twelve outings and managed to defeat five of them.

Like Schembri, Segura is on a roll and has emerged victorious in all of his five most recent outings. For him it will undoubtedly also be the biggest night of his career to date, and both men are expected to put everything on the line to win the WBF title.