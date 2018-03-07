Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (4-0, 2 KOs) Looking to Shine This Friday in Hometown of San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, TX (March 7, 2018) – This Friday, March 9, 2018, TMB & PRB Entertainment, sponsored by Mikey Garcia Promotions, present “Friday Night Fights”, live professional boxing from the Mi Mercado Event Center in San Antonio, TX.

The card will showcase ten fights headlined by local favorite and Robert Garcia Boxing Academy fighter Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (4-0, 2 KOs), taking on Jose “El Cuate” Casiano. The 4-round main event will take place in the featherweight division. The co-main event will showcase junior bantamweight Angel Alejandro (1-0 1KO) vs. Jose Elizondo in a 4-round bout.

“This is a big weekend for boxing fans in San Antonio and it starts on Friday as I’m looking to put on a great show for my hometown fans,” said Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, who makes his second appearance in San Antonio. “All the hard work is done and now its time to give my people their money’s worth with a great performance. I’m going all out for as long as it last and my hand will be raised when its all said and done.”

“Bam is a true talent in the sport of boxing and fighters like him don’t come along that often,” said Robert Garcia, Rodriguez’s trainer. “It’s always great to see him be afforded great oppurtunies, like a main event in his hometown. It is also exciting working with great partners like TMB and PRB Entertainment. Mikey [Garcia] and I are interested in bringing great fights together with Rick Morones and Greg Hannely of Prince Ranch Boxing.”

“Robert and Mikey Garcia are well respected in the boxing world and great people to interact with,” said Rick Morones. “It’s a great pleasure to put on a world-class show in San Antonio, Texas with them. The fans are going to see a great night of boxing this Friday.”

Undercard 4-Round Bouts:

(Lightweight) Frank “Bloodhound” Brown (2-1-1, 1 KO) vs. Joe Zambrano (5-5 1KO), (Junior welterweight) Wesley Diana (2-0 2 KOs) vs. Ousmane Sylla (2-1), (Super middleweight) Patrick Clarke (pro debut) vs. Taylor Ray Saucedo (1-3), (Heavyweight) Tyrrel “Too Real” Herndon (7-2 4 KOs) vs. Brandon Glanton (4-0, 4KOs), (Middleweight) Steven Ramos (1-0 1KO) vs. Jacob Landin (0-1), (Junior bantamweight) Aaron Morales(pro debut) vs. Jorge De Leon (0-1), (Featherweight) Ben Guerrero (0-1) vs. Vincente Loredo (pro debut) and (Middleweight) Eddie Hunter Ortiz (5-0-2, 2 KOs) vs. TBA

Multiple division world champion Mikey Garcia, former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios, 3-time world champion Abner Mares, and world title contender Josesito Lopez, will all be special guests at the event.

Weigh-ins will be held on Thursday at 3:00 P.M. at the “Burger Fi” located at 9630 Huebner Rd. San Antonio, TX, 78240. Media arrival at 2:30 P.M.

Ringside tickets priced at $100, and general admission $30, are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Mi Mercardo Event Center is located at 227 New Laredo Hwy, San Antonio, TX. Doors open at 6:30 PM, first bell at 8:00 PM.